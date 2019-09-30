Federal judge in InterVarsity case says University of Iowa can't selectively deregister student orgs

IOWA CITY — Mirroring an order issued months ago for University of Iowa student group Business Leaders in Christ, the same federal judge has sided — at least in part — with BLINC’s fellow faith-based student group InterVarsity in ruling UI administrators can’t kick it off campus for asking leaders to be Christian.

The Washington, D.C.-based attorneys representing InterVarsity Christian Fellowship in the Iowa City-centered case on Monday claimed the verdict as a victory, announcing UI Vice President of Student Life Melissa Shivers and other administrators “must pay out of their own pockets for discriminating against a religious student group.”

The federal judge — although she didn’t side with InterVarsity on every charge against UI — did find Shivers and others “violated InterVarsity’s clearly established right to free speech” by deregistering it and about a dozen other religious groups like it for requiring leaders align with their faith.

Thus the UI administrators must pay damages, according to the ruling, which left open the possibility UI President Bruce Harreld could be found liable.

“Although the court found the record is insufficient to establish the liability of (student misconduct and Title IX investigator Thomas) Baker and Harreld, the same analysis and conclusions above would apply to their qualified immunity defense if (InterVarsity) can establish their liability at trial,” according to the ruling.

Officials with the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, which took up the case on behalf of BLINC and InterVarsity, did not immediately indicate whether they plan to pursue the case against Harreld and Baker. After the federal judge earlier this year ruled in favor of BLINC on some of its claims and for UI on other allegations — like she did in the InterVarsity case — BLINC dropped its other charges.

“It’s too bad it took twice for the University to learn its lesson,” Becket senior counsel Daniel Blomberg said in a statement. “There was no excuse the first time for squashing students’ First Amendment rights. University officials nationwide should now take note that religious discrimination will hit them in the pocketbook.”

This case — which snowballed into dozens of deregistrations, changed university practice and enforcement, two lawsuits, setting national precedent — started in late 2017 when UI officials deregistered BLINC after a student said he was barred from becoming a leader for being openly gay.

That move prompted BLINC’s federal lawsuit, which sparked a sweeping UI review of its more than 500 student groups and the discovery that many were out of compliance with its policies. That finding initiated dozens more deregistrations, including InterVarsity Graduate Christian Fellowship, which filed a second lawsuit.

Both rulings in the BLINC and Intervarsity cases leave open the door for the university to deregister them if they treat all student groups the same. But, according to the ruling, UI cannot enforce its human rights policy against faith-based student groups based on their leadership standards as long as it continues to allow other student organizations exceptions from the policy — like the Korean American Student Association, requiring “an optimistic attitude toward Korean culture,” or Students for Life, requiring members to hold “anti-abortion beliefs.”

“The injunction does not grant InterVarsity a special exemption if the university applies the human rights policy in a manner permitted by the constitution,” according to the judge’s order.

In a statement provided by Becket, Greg Jao — director of external relations at InterVarsity Christian Fellowship — stressed, “We must have leaders who share our faith.”

“No group — religious or secular — could survive with leaders who reject its values,” he said. “We’re grateful the court has stopped the university’s religious discrimination, and we look forward to continuing our ministry on campus for years to come.”

InterVarsity has been at the university for more than a quarter century. It welcomes “all students as members, and only requires the students who lead its ministry to affirm its faith,” according to Becket.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com