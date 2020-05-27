University of Iowa researchers repeat warning about reopening too soon

IOWA CITY — Hammering home a point they’ve been making for weeks, University of Iowa researchers on Wednesday submitted a final COVID-19 situation assessment to the state warning they expect reopening too soon will lead to a “large increase in daily infections.”

“Absent any additional measures to keep the outbreak from spreading, such an approach is still expected to yield more infections and hence deaths,” according to the UI College of Public Health COVID-19 Response Group.

The group’s final report for the governor’s office — which went ahead with plans to ease restrictions and reopen the state, ignoring the UI group’s prior advice — notes one “reopening” strategy that holds promise for a successful return to pre-COVID-19 policy status involves universal community use of face shields.

“If implemented statewide, this approach could allow interventions to be relaxed with marginal increases in infections, even if face shields perform far worse than expected and are only 25 percent effective,” according to the Wednesday report. “If implementing face shields universally has an efficacy at the higher end of our plausible range, we could potentially return to a mostly pre-COVID policy status, while still continuing to reduce the number of new infections.”

To prove their point, the UI researcher created a public web application allowing users to explore the impact of relaxed social distancing to various degrees on different dates, in conjunction with variances in universal protective equipment use.

The application, while not yet live, will be available soon at https://covid-19.public-health.uiowa.edu, according to final report.

The governor’s office took up the university on its offer in March to help conduct COVID-19 research, and the group issued reports in April and May — all warning “prevention measures should remain in place” and Iowa likely would see a “second wave of infections” if they didn’t.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Rejecting that advice, Gov. Kim Reynolds has moved forward with a phased reopening — first allowing hair salons and fitness centers to reopen, for example, adding in sit-down restaurants, bars, library centers, malls, and the like.

This week, Reynolds announced outdoor performance venues, casinos, bowling alleys, amusement parks, skating rinks, and outdoor playgrounds can reopen Monday. And she said larger gatherings of more than 10 people can resume — so long as they follow new measures, like limiting venue capacity to 50 percent and maintaining six-feet distancing requirements.

Her announcement came just days after the UI College of Public Health research team again warned — via white paper to the state — of dire implications from reopening too soon. The group, comprised of some of the state’s top epidemiologists and infection disease experts, stressed hundreds more Iowans likely will die through the end of the month even if widespread business closures persist.

If they don’t, the death toll would be greater, according to that earlier paper, which this week’s final report reiterated.

In the new report, UI researchers break down their conclusions into four main points.

First, social distancing policies the state imposed March 17 — around the arrival of COVID-19 to Iowa — “substantially slowed” its spread.

Second, if the state’s social distancing actions had come one to two weeks later, COVID-19 incidence would have been worse.

Third, had Iowans worn face shields in conjunction with the state’s social distancing policies, the rise in coronavirus incidence would have slowed or even decreased.

And fourth, even without social distancing measures, use of face shields would have slowed COVID-19’s acceleration.

If face shields provide a high-level of protection — like many researchers believe they do — the UI experts surmise “implementing them could rapidly and dramatically reduce the number of infections across the state, allowing society to reopen safely while continuing to decrease the number of new infections.”

“We thereby conclude that the widespread use of face shields provides a recourse for safely relaxing social distancing measures,” according to the Wednesday report.

Earlier this month, three UI experts urged widespread use of face shields in an opinion piece published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. The JAMA piece, authored by UI College of Medicine professors Eli Perencevich, Daniel Diekema, and Michael Edmond, acknowledged the shutdowns can’t remain forever — given the economic implications — but also noted insufficient testing.

“Now is the time for adoption of this practical intervention,” the professors said of face shields.

Face shields, clear plastic guards that comprehensively cover a person’s entire face while allowing them to speak, breathe, and see unimpeded, differ from face masks, which often are made of cloth, provide less protection, and stifle a person’s breathing and ability to communicate.

“Face shields are durable, easily cleaned, reduce the potential for autoinoculation by preventing the wearer from touching their face, and most importantly significantly reduce the amount of inhalation exposure to viruses,” according to the UI researchers.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com