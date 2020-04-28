UI researchers advised 'prevention measures should remain in place' to prevent 2nd wave of COVID-19

A University of Iowa “COVID-19 modeling team” warned of “considerable uncertainty” in how many cases and deaths Iowa could have and advised “prevention measures should remain in place.”

“Without such measures being continued, a second wave of infections is likely,” according to a 12-page report the UI College of Public Health COVID-19 Response Group prepared and recently delivered to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

News of the UI warning comes a day after Gov. Kim Reynolds announced plans to loosen social distancing restrictions in three-quarters of Iowa’s 99 counties. Effective Friday, restaurants, fitness centers, malls, libraries, race tracks, and other retail establishments in 77 identified counties can reopen in a limited fashion, according to the governor’s Monday proclamation.

But the move goes against the UI public health advisement that social distancing policies have helped slow infection and mortality rates, which researchers say have not reached a peak.

“There is considerable uncertainty still in how many cases and deaths Iowa could eventually have, with possible projections between 150 and >10,000 total deaths,” according to the UI report. “Therefore, prevention measures should remain in place.”

The state’s Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced another 508 positive COVID-19 cases — bringing Iowa’s total positive case tally to 6,376. Tuesday’s announcement included another nine deaths, bringing the coronavirus death toll in Iowa to 136 deaths. One week ago — the day Reynolds unveiled a new “Test Iowa Initiative” to dramatically ramp up testing across the state — Iowa had confirmed 3,641 positive cases.

The UI Public Health team, in modeling the estimated progression of COVID-19 in Iowa, took three different approaches: a short-term look, medium-term prediction, and third view evaluating the potential impact of policies and practices — like, for example, how the disease could spread “if social distancing measures are implemented at various points in time.”

“Taken together, these approaches should allow the team to understand the current and immediate state of the COVID-19 outbreak in Iowa, quantify the size and scope of the outbreak in the coming months, and characterize how various actions may affect the trajectory of the outbreak.”

In the team’s medium-term assessment, it uncovered evidence current social distancing and contact mitigation efforts are working — with “cumulative mortality increasing more slowly than would be expected without such mitigation.”

That modeling still found a “huge range of possible outcomes” — from relatively few deaths to “catastrophic loss of life.”

“These models assume that the current measures taken to limit contact in Iowa remain in place,” according to the UI report, which also surmised current measures might not be enough.

“While we see evidence that the epidemic intensity has decreased from the initial period of uncontrolled spread, there is not sufficient evidence in this data set alone to conclude that current measures will necessarily be sufficient to prevent a return to higher rates of transmission and corresponding mortality.”

Thus the model, according to UI researchers, indicates “great caution is needed at this early stage before loosening of potentially insufficient containment measures is considered.”

Barring additional interventions like contract tracing, the UI researchers advised “reopening society to its pre-COVID-19 status anytime in the next four months will lead to a second wave of infections that will necessitate reimplementing our current social distancing policies.”

The UI modeling — in considering a possible reopening in Iowa — assumed an adaptive strategy if daily cases fell below 150, 100, 50, or 10. In all cases, according to the modeling, a “second peak” emerges — requiring reinstatement of social distancing measures.

According to the research, widespread use of personal protective equipment could help limit transmission, as could continued restrictions on large social gatherings and other events.

Even assuming “full social distancing” continued through the end of May, the UI model projected between 263 and 711 total deaths through June 1.

“We believe that outcomes in this range are plausible, but that a substantial risk remains of higher mortality,” according to the report.

The UI researchers argued a “substantial risk of more severe spread remains,” and they urged this “particularly important” point: “The actions of Iowans still have great potential to change the course of the disease in the state.”

A spokesman for the governor on Tuesday did not say how much weight she gave the UI white paper in deciding to reopen parts of the state.

