Gov. Kim Reynolds opens more businesses, entertainment venues

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks to the press during the daily COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds speaks to the press during the daily COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa. (Kelsey Kremer/Pool, The Register)
01:07PM | Tue, May 26, 2020

JOHNSTON — Gov. Kim Reynolds announced plans today to open up more businesses and entertainment venues next week — including casinos and gambling facilities, speedways and raceways with spectators in attendance along with amusement parks, bowling alleys, pool halls and arcades but under certain restrictions as the state adjusts to life during the coronavirus epidemic.

“Iowa is on the road to recovery,” the governor told her daily briefing at the state’s emergency operations center in Johnston.

“For our state, recovery means striking a balance between getting life and business back to normal while continuing to manage the virus activity. Our recovery is contingent on our ability to protect the life and livelihood of Iowans. We can’t prioritize one over the other; we must prioritize both to move forward,” the governor said.

To that end, Reynolds said she is extending her existing public health emergency proclamation through June 25 but with changes. She already announced that beginning May 28, bars, wineries, breweries, distilleries and other social and fraternal clubs can reopen under the same public-health restrictions as restaurants have function with since May 1 — including social distancing of 6 feet and 50 percent of operating capacity. Live bands or other musical performers will be permitted at bars and restaurants, but the must also follow social distancing protocols with band members and the audience. Restaurants and bars also can set party sizes of up to 10 people.

See more Iowa coronavirus charts and maps

Effective next Monday, June 1, speedways and raceways may reopen to spectators, the governor said, and outdoor performance venues, such as amphitheaters and grandstands can hold live performances. Also, casinos and gaming facilities may reopen June 1 as well as amusement parks, bowling alleys, pool halls and arcades — all at 50 percent of normal operating capacity and according to social distancing, hygiene and public measures.

The governor also announced that social, community, recreational, leisure and sports gatherings of more than 10 people will be permitted again beginning June 1 — with 6 feet social distancing and venues limited to 50 percent or levels necessary to maintain social distancing. She said the change permits practices, games and competition for youth and adult baseball and softball as well as individual sports such as running, swimming, biking, tennis and golf to resume with appropriate social distancing and hygiene. “Lifting this restriction means extended families and friends can gather together but that privilege comes with responsibility of ensuring you are doing the right thing to protect your health and the health of the people you can about,” Reynold said.

The governor noted that a moratorium on residential foreclosures and evictions will end June 1, but the state is formulating an assistance plan to be announced later this week to help Iowans who may be adversely impacted by the order.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Reynolds may the announcement on a day when Iowa’s death count in the coronavirus outbreak stood at 466.

Comments: (515) 243-7220; rod.boshart@thegazette.com

