University of Iowa condemns order pausing diversity training

University of Iowa administrators Thursday morning condemned an executive order from the White House that last week compelled them to pause all campus diversity and inclusion training and programming for two weeks out of concern violation could hurt UI funding.

The Gazette and other media this week reported the UI move to shelve training for a stint so it could determine whether any of its programming offends President Donald Trump’s order barring race and sex “stereotyping” or “scapegoating” training for federal workers, contractors, and grant recipients.

“We have heard from many on our campus regarding the chilling effect of Executive Order 13950 — and we agree with you,” according to the Thursday morning message from UI President Bruce Harreld, Interim Provost Kevin Kregel, and Interim Associate Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Liz Tovar.

“The history of racism and discrimination in our nation is an unquestioned fact, and we must face that as a society if we are to become a stronger country,” they wrote to the campus community. “We are deeply disappointed in both the intention behind and the language used in the executive order, which carries the force of law.

“However, it would be irresponsible not to recognize its potential impact upon the university as a federal contractor and recipient of federal grant funding.”

Iowa’s public universities annually amass hundreds of thousands in federal grants for research from, for example, the National Institutes of Health, National Science Foundation, Department of Education and NASA.

The universities also annually have thousands of students on some form of federal financial aid.

Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa have said they’re reviewing the matter, as has Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Office.

Some colleges and universities nationally promptly disavowed Trump’s order, or decided to continue training and programming until receiving further guidance. University of Michigan on Sept. 26 condemned it, for example, calling the order “very troubling.”

“We are dismayed by an executive order that is a direct violation of our right to free speech and has the potential to undermine serious efforts to acknowledge and address long-standing racist practices that fail to account for disparate treatment of our citizens throughout our society,” according to a message from University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel. “The university will continue to examine the implications of this order and speak out against it.”

UI administrators in their Thursday message stressed the campus’ two-week pause on diversity, equity, and inclusion training is only temporary.

“UI will continue with DEI training following its review,” which is being led by campus leaders who work in the diversity field.

Goals of the review, according to the message, are to understand and asses the campus’ training, update a UI database of all its offerings, and resume paused programming Oct. 19 — when it will be able to provide additional education about the order.

“There are a number of sections of the executive order that need to be legally clarified, so taking a temporary pause to understand what we need to do to be in compliance is important given the financial resources at stake for our faculty, staff, students, and mission,” according to the administrative message.

UI has 923 active federally-funded projects and in the 2020 budget year received $346.7 million in federal dollars.

And, despite the pause, administrators said it doesn’t delay implementation of university’s diversity action plan, work of a Reimagining Campus Safety Action Committee, evaluation and transformation of “gateway courses,” support for a postdoctoral fellowship program, or its diversity seminar series.

“We look forward to resuming our training and continuing the work that we have in front of us as a campus and a community,” according to the message, which came after widespread backlash to its pause — including across social media platforms.

“Travesty,” one person wrote in response to The Gazette’s reporting on Twitter.

“Dear uiowa,” another wrote, “please cease and desist all fundraising and development marketing indefinitely. This alumna will be donating to the NAACP and ACLU instead.”

The university has expanded its diversity training and education efforts in recent years — even as it’s struggled to find and keep a diversity head, with its associate vice president last year resigning just six weeks into the job following a years-long search.

The university, after that resignation, initially assigned its diversity units to report to Provost Montse Fuentes until she was moved from her role earlier this year — signing a settlement similar to the one UI offered its departed diversity head. Weeks later, UI appointed another interim associate vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion — its 6 diversity head in three years.

Among UI programming on pause is harassment and discrimination training for UI employees; a certificate program that allows faculty and staff to commit to creating a “welcoming and inclusive environment”; “exploring white identity for effective allyship” workshops; implicit bias training; and a LGBTQ safe zone project.

The order, which Trump signed Sept. 22, aims to upend “destructive ideology” it argues is “grounded in misrepresentations of our country’s history and its role in the world.”

“This ideology is rooted in the pernicious and false belief that America is an irredeemably racist and sexist country; that some people, simply on account of their race or sex, are oppressors; and that racial and sexual identities are more important than our common status as human beings and Americans,” the order states.

