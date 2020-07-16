University of Iowa provost steps aside to become 'special assistant,' per settlement

IOWA CITY — After serving just one year as University of Iowa vice president and provost, Montse Fuentes “has elected to pursue a new opportunity” on campus as “special assistant to the president,” according to a settlement agreement made public Thursday.

In her new role, according to the agreement and the UI Office of Strategic Communication, Fuentes will lead the team that is updating Iowa’s 2016-2021 strategic plan and dedicate some of her time on research.

Her reassignment takes effect immediately and runs through the end of the fiscal year — which wraps June 30, 2021. After that time, Fuentes could elect to assume a regular faculty position.

In her yearlong special assistant role, Fuentes will continue earning her vice-president-level salary of $439,000. An administrative stipend will continue to comprise 60 percent of her pay, and she’ll continue receiving regular benefits, according to the settlement agreement, which she and UI President Bruce Harreld signed Wednesday.

If Fuentes stays on after her special assignment ends, her salary will be reduced by that 60 percent stipend and converted to a regular nine-month appointment salary worth about $175,600.

During her service as a special assistant, Fuentes can be reimbursed for up to $15,000 of professional development expenses.

The agreement, per standard settlement language, notes it “shall not in any way be construed as admission by the University of Iowa, the State of Iowa, the Board of Regents for the State of Iowa … that s/he/it engaged in any wrongful acts against or with respect to Fuentes or that s/he/it violated any federal, state, or local law.”

The settlement also noted Fuentes and UI will release a “mutually agreeable public statement regarding Fuentes reassignment to the position of special assistant.”

And in a Thursday statement from the UI Office of Strategic Communication, Fuentes said, “The chance to serve our students and scholars in this new way is an exciting new direction.

“Being able to make an impact on our campus community by using my research and administrative skills is the best of both worlds.”

Fuentes was named provost in spring of 2019, and she started in June 2019 — on the same day as now departed Associate Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion TaJuan Wilson started. Wilson, 33, left the job after just six weeks, signing a strikingly-similar settlement and taking a similar assignment in the Office of the President while he was allowed to look for other jobs off campus.

Wilson, in his departure, posed questions about the university’s diversity efforts, asking among other things, “Are we honest about where we are, and are we operating with integrity and transparency?”

Both Wilson and Fuentes are minorities, in that Wilson is Black and Fuentes is from Spain, earning an undergraduate degree from the University of Valladolid, Spain.

“I would like to thank Montse for her service and contributions in her role as provost,” President Harreld said in a statement. “Montse’s work with the colleges to identify trends will provide a road map for the future success of our students and faculty, and I’m looking forward to her continued help in this planning.”

Harreld has appointed Kevin Kregel, executive vice provost and senior associate provost for faculty, as interim provost. He noted Kregel “has served in multiple leadership positions across our campus for the past two decades, which will prove very valuable for Iowa going forward.

“I’m confident he will provide a steady guiding hand during what is arguably one of the most turbulent times in the history of our university,” Harreld said.

