University of Iowa pausing diversity training after White House executive order

The University of Iowa is pausing for two weeks all of its diversity, equity, and inclusion training, workshops, and programming to evaluate whether any violate a new executive order from the White House barring what it calls race or sex “stereotyping” or “scapegoating.”

In a message disseminated over the weekend to the UI president’s cabinet and council of deans, Liz Tovar — interim associate vice president for UI Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion — said the temporary stoppage doesn’t alter the campus’ unequivocal commitment to those issues.

“However, after consulting with multiple entities, and given the seriousness of the penalties for non-compliance with the order, which include the loss of federal funding, we are recommending that all units temporarily pause for a two-week period to evaluate any trainings, workshops, or programs that may include language or materials that could be deemed in violation of the executive order,” Tovar wrote.

The executive order, which President Donald Trump signed Sept. 22, aims to upend “destructive ideology” it argues is “grounded in misrepresentations of our country’s history and its role in the world.”

“This ideology is rooted in the pernicious and false belief that America is an irredeemably racist and sexist country; that some people, simply on account of their race or sex, are oppressors; and that racial and sexual identities are more important than our common status as human beings and Americans,” according to the order.

As UI over the years has expanded its diversity, equity, and inclusion training and education efforts exponentially, this immediate pause affects a multitude of campus-wide initiatives including harassment and discrimination training for UI employees and the BUILD certificate program, which allows faculty and staff to commit to creating a “welcoming and inclusive environment.”

UI also offers “exploring white identity for effective allyship” workshops; implicit bias training; and a LGBTQ safe zone project.

“The executive order defines ‘race or sex stereotyping’ and ‘race or sex scapegoating’ broadly, along with providing an illustrative list of prohibited topics,” according to Tovar’s message, through which she instigated an “evaluation of institution-based trainings connected to diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Some colleges and universities nationally have disavowed the president’s executive order, or decided to continue training and programming until receiving further guidance. The University of Michigan on Sept. 26 condemned it, for example, calling the order “very troubling.”

“We are dismayed by an executive order that is a direct violation of our right to free speech and has the potential to undermine serious efforts to acknowledge and address long-standing racist practices that fail to account for disparate treatment of our citizens throughout our society,” according to a message from University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel. “The university will continue to examine the implications of this order and speak out against it.”

Cedar Rapids’ Collins Aerospace, like UI, last month asked all employees to postpone planned trainings “until further notice,” pending legal assessment of the order — which pertains to federal contractors and federal grantees.

Iowa’s public universities annually garner hundreds of thousands in federal grants, largely for research activities from the National Institutes of Health, National Science Foundation, Department of Education, and NASA, for example.

In the 2020 budget year that ended June 30, UI received $346.7 million in federal funding for sponsored projects. As of Oct. 1, the university has 923 “active federally-funded projects.”

The universities also annually have thousands of students on some form of federal financial aid.

The UI plan for evaluating its diversity, equity, and inclusion training and programming – and then providing guidance to campus units – begins with its establishment of a committee “responsible for vetting all trainings, workshops, or programs.”

The committee includes representatives from the university’s Office of General Counsel; Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Human Resources; UI Health Care; and Purchasing.

Its members are asking for help from UI faculty and staff who “believe they or their units provide diversity, equity, and inclusion training that could potentially be deemed in violation of the executive order.”

Employees concerned their content could be in violation have been urged to fill out a questionnaire that asks for details of the relevant training, related materials, and whether UI funds sponsor the training, workshop, or program.

Factors involved in evaluating programming include whether it’s mandatory or optional, how it’s funded, and whether any of its language matches forbidden examples highlighted in the executive order — like statements from the federal Argonne National Laboratories asserting racism “is interwoven into every fabric of America.”

“The Department of the Treasury recently held a seminar that promoted arguments that ‘virtually all White people, regardless of how ‘woke’ they are, contribute to racism,’” according to the order.

UI trainings will be assessed a risk level, resulting in a range of possible recommendations like: revise the content, provide supplementary education or guidance to a trainer, or eliminate the program.

“The University of Iowa recognizes the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion education and training and remains committed to becoming a more just and inclusive campus community,” UI spokeswoman Jeneane Beck said. “However, the university is a government contractor and the recipient of federal grants so is taking the necessary time to review the breadth of the order and understand the serious implications of noncompliance.”

When asked how it’s handling the executive order, Iowa State University spokeswoman Angie Hunt said the institution is “closely reviewing the executive order and is developing a detailed plan for compliance.”

“In the meantime, the Office of University Counsel has communicated directly with campus departments regarding the implications of the executive order for ongoing diversity and inclusion training,” she said.

UNI didn’t answer questions about the order’s impact on its diversity training, and neither did Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office, as the state is the recipient of significant amounts in federal grants.

