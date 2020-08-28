CORONAVIRUS

University of Iowa reports 500 more student COVID-19 cases

Just one week into classes, self-reported student, employee cases reach 618

Bar patrons wait in line in front of Summit in Iowa City on the night of Saturday, August 22, 2020. Bars in Iowa remain
Bar patrons wait in line in front of Summit in Iowa City on the night of Saturday, August 22, 2020. Bars in Iowa remain open as students return to Iowa City for the fall semester. (Nick Rohlman/freelance for The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

03:07PM | Fri, August 28, 2020

University of Iowa reports 500 more student COVID-19 cases

12:19PM | Fri, August 28, 2020

Iowa sees record 2,579 cases and 79% coronavirus positivity rate

10:35AM | Fri, August 28, 2020

This Iowa school's unique return-to-learn plan keeps students in cohor ...

09:00AM | Fri, August 28, 2020

As some bars close, Iowa steps up effort to enforce social distancing ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa on Friday reported another 500 student cases of COVID-19 since the 107 it reported Monday — the first day of its fall semester — bringing the total to 607 just one week into classes and prompting officials to consider “additional actions” if the rate doesn’t flatten next week.

Those cases only represent self-reported student cases, as officials have said they can’t force anyone to share personal health information. The university on Friday also reported seven new employee cases, bringing that total for the new semester to 11 since Aug. 18.

The university — which has more than 30,000 students and more than 30,000 employees, although many are learning and working remotely — has said students who also serve as UI employees only are counted in the student tally.

UI started the year with 72 percent of its undergraduate credit hours online — due to a mandate that all courses with more than 50 students happen virtually and due to requests from individual instructors. Because many students and faculty now are in mandatory isolation or quarantine, the university on Friday reported 76 percent of undergraduate credit hours now being taught online.

In acknowledging that Iowa City and Johnson County, “like other college communities across the nation,” are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases, “due to the increased student population,” UI administrators hinted they could consider more drastic action “if the positive case rate does not begin to flatten next week.”

“While we are disappointed, campus leadership was prepared for this possibility and is monitoring the metrics established to determine if the university needs to change course,” according to a campus message Friday.

Immediate changes aren’t happening in that three-quarters of classes currently are virtual; residence halls remain below capacity; classroom space is available; public health is conducting contact tracing; rigorous cleaning is continuing; and UI has ample personal protective equipment supplies, according to the UI message.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Plus, officials report, “UI is testing all symptomatic individuals,” although it isn’t conducting widespread asymptomatic testing, and it didn’t test students before they moved into the residence halls — like at Iowa State University.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

03:07PM | Fri, August 28, 2020

University of Iowa reports 500 more student COVID-19 cases

12:19PM | Fri, August 28, 2020

Iowa sees record 2,579 cases and 79% coronavirus positivity rate

10:35AM | Fri, August 28, 2020

This Iowa school's unique return-to-learn plan keeps students in cohor ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Miller

The Gazette

All articles by Vanessa

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa sees record 2,579 cases and 79% coronavirus positivity rate

This Iowa school's unique return-to-learn plan keeps students in cohorts of 13 or fewer

As some bars close, Iowa steps up effort to enforce social distancing at others

Kirkwood to start Iowa City classes online, given spike in COVID-19 cases

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Eastern Iowa storms on Friday won't match derecho, but hazards remain, officials warn

Iowa university communities respond to bar closures due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Judge rules Linn County must toss prefilled absentee ballot request forms

Cedar Rapids contracts with Wisconsin company for tree debris removal after derecho

Cedar Rapids lost more of its tree canopy in derecho than initially estimated

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate