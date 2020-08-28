University of Iowa reports 500 more student COVID-19 cases

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa on Friday reported another 500 student cases of COVID-19 since the 107 it reported Monday — the first day of its fall semester — bringing the total to 607 just one week into classes and prompting officials to consider “additional actions” if the rate doesn’t flatten next week.

Those cases only represent self-reported student cases, as officials have said they can’t force anyone to share personal health information. The university on Friday also reported seven new employee cases, bringing that total for the new semester to 11 since Aug. 18.

The university — which has more than 30,000 students and more than 30,000 employees, although many are learning and working remotely — has said students who also serve as UI employees only are counted in the student tally.

UI started the year with 72 percent of its undergraduate credit hours online — due to a mandate that all courses with more than 50 students happen virtually and due to requests from individual instructors. Because many students and faculty now are in mandatory isolation or quarantine, the university on Friday reported 76 percent of undergraduate credit hours now being taught online.

In acknowledging that Iowa City and Johnson County, “like other college communities across the nation,” are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases, “due to the increased student population,” UI administrators hinted they could consider more drastic action “if the positive case rate does not begin to flatten next week.”

“While we are disappointed, campus leadership was prepared for this possibility and is monitoring the metrics established to determine if the university needs to change course,” according to a campus message Friday.

Immediate changes aren’t happening in that three-quarters of classes currently are virtual; residence halls remain below capacity; classroom space is available; public health is conducting contact tracing; rigorous cleaning is continuing; and UI has ample personal protective equipment supplies, according to the UI message.

Plus, officials report, “UI is testing all symptomatic individuals,” although it isn’t conducting widespread asymptomatic testing, and it didn’t test students before they moved into the residence halls — like at Iowa State University.

