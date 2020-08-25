Iowa State reports another 130 positive COVID-19 cases

In the first week of classes at Iowa State University, 130 students, faculty, and staff tested positive for COVID-19 — about 13.6 percent of the 957 who were tested.

That adds to the 175 positive tests Iowa State reported from required testing during its residence hall move-in process — plus other positive results it received through athletic department testing.

Its efforts to quell coronavirus spread across campus have 204 positive students, faculty, and staff still within a 10-day isolation period, including 19 who are isolating in on-campus housing.

Per contact tracing efforts, 385 ISU students, faculty, and staff are in a 14-day quarantine period due to close contact with a known positive case. Of that total 31 are using on-campus housing reserved for quarantined individuals.

Iowa State, which started the fall semester early on Aug. 17, has conducted a total of 10,683 tests between July 1 and Aug. 23. Since Aug. 1, Iowa State’s Thielen Student Health Center has tested 1,849 people and reported a positivity rate of 8.8 percent, according to Iowa State officials.

ISU — like the University of Iowa — is planning to issue weekly updates on its COVID-19 test results. That report will include health center tests and results from athletic department testing.

“We are monitoring the data closely to quickly identify and address trends,” Kristen Obbink, ISU’s COVID-19 public health coordinator, said in a statement. “The university is taking a targeted approach with testing, which allows us to take the appropriate steps to reduce the spread of infection.”

Iowa State’s “public health team” is providing “case investigation and contact tracing.”

“We also have adequate isolation and quarantine housing available,” Obbink said.

The University of Iowa on Monday — its first day of the fall semester — reported 107 students and four employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 18. Those numbers only reflect individuals who have self-reported results to campus, as officials say they can’t require members of their campus community to divulge personal health information.

UI, which also is reserving space on its campus for isolation and quarantine, has dozens under one of those two designations in its residence halls currently.

Faculty members told The Gazette on Monday many students already were emailing to say they wouldn’t be able to attend in-person classes for COVID-19 reasons.

Students already are receiving emails warning they’ve been exposed to the virus and to watch for symptoms. Although they can’t know for themselves how close of contact they’ve had, in many cases, because the university can’t share names of positive individuals.

All this comes after a weekend of downtown partying in the Iowa City bars, which did not appear to be enforcing distancing regulations inside their establishments. Although many bars required masks to get in, like IDs, most students were seen taking off the masks once inside.

The University of Northern Iowa has not said whether it plans to issue public updates on self-reported positive cases on its campus this fall.

All three campuses have urged voluntary compliance with guidance to wear face coverings, socially distance, wash hands, and use sanitizer. But — after a weekend of partying in Ames earlier this month — ISU President Wendy Wintersteen enacted a new social gatherings policies requiring compliance at both on- and off-campus gatherings involving students.

And she threatened suspension for violators.

