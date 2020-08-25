Iowa City leaders call for 'teeth' to mask, distancing mandates after weekend bar scene

IOWA CITY — After large numbers of maskless University of Iowa students were seen mingling shoulder-to-shoulder in Iowa City bars over the weekend — apparently rebuffing city and county mask mandates and state distancing guidelines — community leaders are calling for a ramped up response.

“We need to put some more teeth into it,” Iowa City Councilmember Pauline Taylor told The Gazette on Tuesday. “My call is out to those — and we know who they are — those owners and managers of those establishments that are not following these guidelines … We need to put some pressure on them, whatever that might be.”

She suggested peer pressure from other business owners. Taylor asked the public to reach out to bar owners to urge compliance. She noted the state’s Alcoholic Beverages Division has the power to pull liquor licenses.

“We could do curfews,” she said. “Heaven forbid, we have go through the steps of closing the bars. That’s just a very last resort, in my opinion.”

Noting barriers the city faces from state and national leadership in trying to cap the number of people in businesses and enforce face covering mandates, Taylor said UI student cooperation is paramount — although she didn’t want to blame them entirely.

“I think we need to stress more to the students, and I just wish that the university would help us out with that a little more,” she said. “People are dying. People are sick. And these numbers are very scary.”

Noting Johnson County added another 84 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday — continuing a string of 80-plus days for its three highest 24-hour periods to date — Taylor said, “This is real.”

“And I think ultimately it’s going to fall on those business owners and managers to do the right thing,” she said. “Thank you thank you to those that are following those guidelines. But shame on those that are not. Shame on those.”

The City Council on July 21 issued an order mandating everyone in Iowa City wear a face covering over their nose and mouth in all public spaces — and it barred businesses from serving customers who aren’t in compliance.

Although Gov. Kim Reynolds in June removed restrictions capping businesses at 50-percent customer capacity, she did require them to enforce distancing regulations by creating at least six feet of physical distance between each group or individual.

“All patrons must have a seat at a table or bar, and an establishment must limit patrons from congregating together closer than six feet,” according to a July 30 statement from the state’s Alcoholic Beverages Division, promising stronger enforcement and threatening $1,000 fines and possible license suspension for violators.

So far, Iowa City police have taken an educational approach to urging compliance with their face coverings order. And the state has taken a measured investigative approach to distancing requirements in establishments.

But Iowa City police Sgt. Derek Frank told The Gazette should educational efforts fail to compel compliance, “our options include criminal charges for individuals and bar staff, as well as working in conjunction with Iowa’s Alcoholic Beverages Division.”

A spokesman for that division told The Gazette his agency typically operates through a “complaint-based system,” meaning team members might open an investigation or conduct an inspection after receiving a complaint.

“ABD does do proactive inspections of establishments as well, and we are increasing these inspections with this enforcement initiative,” Jake Holmes, with the division’s education and outreach, said.

The agency has increased enforcement statewide, according to Holmes, including in Iowa City, Ames, and Cedar Falls, home to UI, Iowa State University, and University of Northern Iowa, respectively. When asked whether it had representatives in Iowa City over the weekend, Holmes said he’s “unable to share specifics about these enforcement efforts at this time.”

Taylor told The Gazette that, despite complaints to the division, some “glitch” kept investigators from coming to town Friday, Saturday, or early Sunday.

“They’ve received the pictures of this overcrowding, no masking, no social distancing,” she said. “My understanding is they were to have come but there was some sort of a glitch … So they weren’t able to come last weekend.”

Taylor believes division investigators are headed to Iowa City this coming weekend. She and other council members have flagged liquor licenses as a strong stick in getting bars to follow rules — even those that could hurt business.

“But we don’t have the power as a city to pull liquor licenses,” she said. “We cannot. But trust me, believe me, we would and we would have a long time ago.”

Nancy Bird, executive director of the Iowa City Downtown District, noted most businesses “are doing an excellent job” enforcing state and local mandates and restrictions. And she urged the importance of student responsibility.

“We need our student body and the demographic that’s younger to really own it and take it seriously,” she said. “The students in a lot of ways are in control of a lot of this. I hope we see them it take it more seriously.”

She added, “The level of concern is high.”

Ramifications if both students and businesses don’t increase compliance could reach well beyond the downtown district, according to Tim Carty, co-owner of Table — a new restaurant in North Liberty. His establishment has been following mask mandates and keeping tables distanced, curtailing potential revenue.

“We’re making sacrifices for the greater good here, we want everybody to be able to stay open and to be safe — especially our staff and our guests — that’s the most important thing to us,” he said. “But when I see pictures of crowded bars downtown, it just seems so disrespectful to so many people.”

And, with new case numbers rising in Johnson County, Carty said he’s worried about the prospect of another shutdown — especially considering his business is so new it didn’t qualify for federal emergency aid.

“We’re having to survive only on having people in our restaurant and our own money,” he said, noting everyone has had to make changes in response to COVID-19. “Every single business has had to pivot, except — seemingly — the bars downtown.”

