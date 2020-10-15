University of Iowa ends diversity head search after candidates withdraw

The University of Iowa’s struggle to find someone to lead its diversity efforts is continuing, with the campus announcing Thursday its search is ending “after several candidates either withdrew or indicated they would likely withdraw in the wake of President Bruce Harreld’s retirement announcement.”

The UI announcement was not clear on when or if the campus will restart a search for a new associate vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion — which has seen rampant turnover since Georgina Dodge left the post in 2017.

She was replaced by two interims before the university hired TaJuan Wilson for the role last summer. He left after only six weeks on the job, per a settlement agreement that allowed him to continue earning his six-figure salary while looking for another position outside the university — which he eventually found at Georgia Southern University.

Once he resigned, UI diversity units reported directly to former Provost Montse Fuentes, who this summer stepped down under similar conditions — signing a settlement allowing her to continue earning $439,000 as a “special assistant to the president” through June 30, 2021.

Harreld then appointed Liz Tovar to serve as interim associate vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion — while a search for a permanent replacement launched.

Then, on Oct. 1, Harreld announced plans to retire once a new president starts and gets up to speed on the job. Harreld’s announcement came three years before his contract expires in 2023 and one year after extending his agreement, which comes with a $2.33 million deferred compensation payout if he stays through the end.

“In light of these developments, the search firm strongly recommended ending the search,” search committee co-chair Tiffini Stevenson Earl said in a statement. “Russell Ganim and I, as search committee co-chairs, were in complete agreement with this guidance and conveyed the recommendation to the interim provost, who supported the decision as well.

“Everyone involved believes this course of action is in the best interest of the university.”

The Isaacson, Miller, Inc., search firm has been consulting on the process. For its help finding Wilson, the university paid the consultant $103,592, including $21,593 for travel and advertising expenses, officials told The Gazette last year.

A contract with the firm stipulated if a UI hire that it evaluated and recommended left for any reason other than death or disability, it would reopen the search at no cost — so long as it started within three months.

Wilson’s resignation triggered a free search, officials said.

After the recent candidate withdrawals, however, Isaacson-Miller advised ending the process but said, according to UI Strategic Communications, that “withdrawals during a leadership change are not unusual.”

“According to the firm, changes in senior leadership often greatly disrupt searches for open positions, and what has occurred for Iowa is no different from what occurs at other universities across the country,” Ganim said in a statement.

Interim Executive Vice President and Provost Kevin Kregel praised Tovar’s leadership, calling her a strong interim capable of moving the campus forward on issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“In the short time since Dr. Tovar was appointed interim associate vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion, she has already made a significant impact by listening to and engaging with many parts of campus,” Kregel said in a statement. “I am grateful for her service and leadership, and look forward to her continuing in this role.”

Wilson, upon his departure, had questioned the university’s diversity, equity, and inclusion reporting structure and whether its associate vice president should report directly to the president instead of the provost.

Harreld in July said although “many members of campus expressed the importance of a new AVP for DEI reporting directly to the president instead of the provost, changing the job description would mean delaying the search,” according to UI communications.

Such a delay was unacceptable to the campus community and search committee, he said.

“The university is not without significant challenges related to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” Kregel said in a statement. “I am confident Dr. Tovar will help lead us through these challenges, but we must remember that the responsibility for advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion belongs to the entire campus community.”

