After uproar, University of Iowa dentistry dean stepping down early

IOWA CITY — After thrusting the University of Iowa’s College of Dentistry under the free speech microscope of Republican lawmakers with his October mass email condemning a White House executive order on diversity training, Dentistry Dean David Johnsen has announced he’ll step down after this semester.

By leaving at the end of the college’s spring term in June 2021, Johnsen will depart one year earlier than expected — having announced in September plans to retire in summer 2022.

Although no longer dean, Johnsen will remain a UI employee after this semester as a pediatric dentistry professor with tenure. As dean, Johnson is earning $364,754. His faculty salary has not yet been determined, UI spokeswoman Jeneane Beck said.

Although a UI announcement Thursday of Johnsen’s early departure didn’t mention the controversy that’s spawned Republican calls for accountability for free speech violators across the public universities, Johnsen in a statement said, “Upon further reflection, I came to realize that the pieces are in place for me to step away a year earlier.

“After more than 25 years, I am ready for a change of pace,” he said. “I look forward to seeing the college continue our service to this state that I am proud to call home.”

Johnsen is one of the university’s longest-serving deans, having arrived in 1995 after teaching at West Virginia University and Case Western Reserve University.

“The University of Iowa College of Dentistry has been my second home since 1995 and I have enjoyed every single minute of my time with our students, faculty, and staff,” Johnsen said in a statement. “I want to help navigate the college through the challenges brought on by COVID-19, and I am now certain that we have weathered the storm so it is time to hand the keys off to another leader.”

UI Provost Kevin Kregel praised Johnsen’s leadership and said he’s “served the college and the university with distinction over more than two and a half decades.”

“Under his leadership the college has continually advanced its reputation as a premier dental school, a leader in interdisciplinary research, and a vital resource to the state of Iowa,” Kregel said. “He is a passionate champion of the college and ambassador for the university, and I have no doubt that will continue.”

The university — which also is deep into a search for a new president — recently selected a firm to conduct a national search to replace Johnsen. It will appoint members to a search committee in April.

The campus expects to appoint an interim dean once Johnsen steps down.

