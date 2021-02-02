Iowa universities apologize for 'egregious' free speech suppression

Leaders from all three of Iowa’s public universities Tuesday apologized to lawmakers for “egregious” incidents on their respective campuses that suppressed First Amendment rights and quelled free speech — largely affecting conservative students — and they all committed to enacting change and taking corrective action.

“Since October, we’ve been reviewing what happened, how the process worked and didn’t work, and we’re working to implement steps that will prevent this from happening again,” University of Iowa College of Dentistry Dean David Johnsen told a House oversight committee, while speaking about his decision in October to send a mass email to the college condemning a White House executive order barring certain types of diversity training.

Michael Brase, a conservative UI dental student, replied all to Johnsen’s message, asking questions and sparking a back and forth that prompted collegiate administrators to call him in for a disciplinary hearing for “unprofessional behavior.” A letter calling Brase for the disciplinary hearing warned he could face “dismissal,” prompting Brase to reach out to lawmakers — who intervened on his behalf and subsequently called the legislative oversight hearing.

Brase told the House committee last week he’s not alone in feeling conservative voices are squelched and held to different rules and standards on the UI campus. And university leaders testified before the committee Tuesday that faculty, staff, and administrators have made free speech missteps.

“I would like to start by apologizing,” Dean Johnsen said. “Michael’s comments in front of the committee on Wednesday laid bare his concerns and fear that he felt regarding his educational future at our college, and for that I’m sorry. We do not want any of our students to have an experience that leaves them feeling unsupported or fearful … And, to be honest with the committee, we have heard from other students, faculty, and staff in our college that we’ve failed them as well.

Although the November letter the college sent Brase suggested administrators could find “evidence warrants a dismissal recommendation,” Johnsen on Tuesday said Brase “was never threatened with expulsion or faced academic punishment.”

“That being said, I can see why he thought it was a possibility, and I’m disappointed that our language and our letter led him to fear otherwise, and that he felt concerned enough to reach out to legislators before he had a chance to meet with our regents,” he said.

Johnsen committed to never again use his voice “in an official capacity” to comment about a political issue. He vowed to revise and rebuild the Collegiate Academic and Professional Performance Committee structure involved in the disciplinary hearing in which Brase was asked to participate. And he promised to review and redraft the letter sent to students facing professionalism questions.

Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen, for her campus, apologized for a “disappointing, egregious” incident in the fall in which an English professor distributed a syllabus barring students from choosing “any topic that takes at its base that one side doesn’t deserve the same basic human rights as you do (ie: no arguments against same-sex marriage, abortion, Black Lives Matter, etc.)”

Wintersteen said that professor was reprimanded and educated, and she promptly apologized to her class. ISU placed a personnel letter in the professor’s permanent file, and the campus ramped up First Amendment and free speech training for faculty.

And University of Northern Iowa officials reported making campus improvements after an anti-abortion group in the fall was denied student organization status until President Mark Nook intervened and allowed it. Student government leaders initially rejected the anti-abortion group’s application, calling the organization a “hate group.”

Rep. Holly Brink, R-Oskaloosa, took specific aim at that incident Tuesday, slamming a campus climate that would allow for such suppression of student voices.

“The president did step in,” Brink said. “But I think it went absolutely too far … Is there a reason you didn’t step in (sooner)?”

Several lawmakers who spoke Tuesday indicated their concerns extend beyond these recent incidents to larger systemic issues. Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, noted the universities have lost several recent free speech lawsuits.

“This isn’t a second chance,” he said. “This is a repeated, decadelong and possibly and probably longer feeling of hundreds of students, if not thousands, that there are two different sets of rules.

“So as much as I greatly appreciate, dean, your efforts and look forward to seeing them implemented, I expect the entire university, all of you, to come up with a systemic policy.”

Kaufmann called repeat court losses at the expense of taxpayers “unacceptable.”

“Your goal as universities is education, not indoctrination,” he said. “And so I would just ask that you report back to us, not just about this specific incident … But that you have a greater plan on how to make decades worth of students not feel the same way that Michael did.”

On the other end of the political spectrum, dozens of dental students on Friday protested the lack of repercussions for Brase and a climate that’s unwelcoming to underrepresented minorities. Lawmakers demanded those students be held accountable for walking out on patients — as some have alleged they did.

And Rep. Steve Holt, R-Denison, who’s introduced legislation to eliminate tenure for faculty across Iowa’s public universities, tied together the issues of free speech and academic protections — suggesting abuse of the former might justify elimination of the latter.

“I wonder if the assault on free speech by some university professors is not related to the belief that they’re Teflon coated and indestructible and therefore, maybe we need to look at getting rid of tenure,” Holt said.

