Three Hawkeye Marching Band members file criminal complaints after Cy-Hawk game in Ames

IOWA CITY — The same day Iowa State University Athletic Director Jamie Pollard issued a public appeal that any Hawkeye Marching Band members who were assaulted during the recent Cy-Hawk game file criminal complaints, three victims did so with University of Iowa police.

Although UI police took the complaints — which are heavily redacted — the ISU Police Department is the primary investigating agency. UI officers just assisted band members in reporting the incidents, according to UI officials.

Blacked out of the complaints are names, ages, and all other demographic details, along with any narrative of the alleged criminal conduct. Iowa State has not yet provided The Gazette with any incident reports from the annual UI-ISU football faceoff in Ames on Sept. 14.

Members of the Hawkeye Marching Band, though, told The Gazette they were assaulted, verbally harassed, and hit with flying beer bottles. They report members of the band were sexually assaulted and called racial slurs.

Pollard in a news conference Sept. 24 said he doesn’t doubt the Hawkeye Marching Band was subject to “shameful” and “embarrassing” heckling and rudeness — because the ISU band has experienced the same in Iowa City in years past.

But, Pollard took issue with UI President Bruce Harreld’s recent assertion that “something really bad happened in Ames.”

“The statement that ‘something really bad happened’ has created another narrative that there’s something else out there that wasn’t part of those five allegations,” Pollard said, citing five specific complaints his department received from UI — including that someone threw beer on a teaching assistant and broke a window on the Hawkeye football team’s bus.

“If there is, then somebody needs to come forward and share that with us.”

Band members have said that among those assaulted was a member who suffered broken ribs. Pollard said he understands a member carrying a ladder was injured after falling when another band member was shoved.

UI Athletic Director Gary Barta just days after the game issued a vague public denunciation and “inappropriate actions” and reported his department was looking into them. But UI President Bruce Harreld and ISU President Wendy Wintersteen later in the week said their respective institutions had investigated all they could — inciting uproar among the band members who were compelled to speak out.

After UI officials responded by saying they were, in fact, continuing to look into the allegations, Pollard called an impromptu news conference to lay out what his school knew and why he felt the Hawkeye Marching Band could have made better choices during the game.

During that press briefing Pollard also dispelled any discussion the Cy-Hawk series is in jeopardy — including statements from President Harreld.

“Iowa State is 100 percent committed to this series going forward, and Gary Barta has shared with me that he’s 100 percent committed to this series going forward,” Pollard said.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com