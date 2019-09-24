Iowa State: The Cy-Hawk series is not in jeopardy

As far as Iowa State University is concerned, the traditional Cy-Hawk series that brings the ISU and University of Iowa football squads together every fall is not in jeopardy — despite comments from UI President Bruce Harreld.

“Iowa State is 100 percent committed to this series going forward, and (UI Athletic Director) Gary Barta has shared with me that he’s 100 percent committed to this series going forward,” ISU Athletic Director Jamie Pollard said during a news conference on the Ames campus Tuesday.

The Hawkeye Marching Band “absolutely” was subject to “embarrassing” and “shameful” heckling, rudeness, and possibly having something thrown on them, Pollard said.

But so was his school’s band last year and in seasons prior when it made the trip to Iowa City — according to Pollard, who called the impromptu news conference to dispel “misinformation” that has spread nationally after members of the Hawkeye Marching Band spoke publicly last week about alleged sexual and physical assault, verbal harassment, and poor ISU fan behavior that sent one woman to the hospital with broken ribs.

Pollard on Tuesday said his police department has received no reports from UI police about sexual assault, racial slurs, or intentional physical assault — beyond shoving that occurred as fans worked their way through the stadium’s crowded exit after the game.

“Our fans need to do a better job policing our fans,” Pollard said. “But so do the Iowa fans.”

And, Pollard said, the Hawkeye Marching Band during the long rain-delayed game Sept. 14 could have made better choices. For example, he said, the stadium’s east gate after the game “was completely wide open.”

“Our security personnel advised the Iowa Marching Band that it would be best for them to exit to the east, like our band did and had no issues,” Pollard said. “For whatever reason, the Iowa Marching Band did not do that.”

They chose to leave the stadium through the west exit, where Pollard said thousands of fans still stood shoulder-to-shoulder muscling their way through the gate.

“The Iowa Marching Band marched in formation, playing their instruments into the back of that crowd, and essentially forced their way through the crowd,” Pollard said. “There was no place for anybody to go.”

The stadium’s west exit — the one they chose — was about 100 yards away from where the marching band’s bus was parked, according to Pollard.

“Had they gone out the east side, they would have come out 150 yards from the busses,” he said.

Despite widespread reports of unnerving and unusual abuse of the Hawkeye Marching Band, Pollard was adamant and defensive of ISU’s fan base, citing other team’s commentary on the high-quality of the Jack Trice Stadium experience.

UI President Harreld last week told The Gazette he would not rule out ending the Cy-Hawk series if fan behavior doesn’t improve. And this week he told The Daily Iowan during his regular sit-down with the student newspaper that “something really bad happened in Ames,” and “We’re going to get to the bottom of this.”

“If it means we’re not going to play again, we’re not going to play again,” Harreld said.

Pollard took specific issue with those comments Tuesday, noting that if “something really bad happened,” he hasn’t been made aware to date.

He and ISU Police Chief Michael Newton laid out five allegations that have come from UI police specific to the Cy-Hawk game.

Someone threw beer on a UI teaching assistant;

Someone threw something at the football team’s bus, breaking a window;

The Hawkeye Marching Band director had a verbal altercation with the ISU director of facilities as the Iowa band was beginning to exit;

Following the game, a member of the Iowa Hawkeye Marching band tried to enter a facility through the ISU football team locker room entrance and was denied, resulting in a confrontation with security;

And a member of the marching band who was carrying a ladder suffered broken ribs after falling into the ladder when another band member was shoved.

“As of this morning, we confirmed we have those five as they shared them with us last Tuesday,” Pollard said of his interaction with the University of Iowa.

And he re-emphasized no one has provided any reports of sexual violence.

“If that did happen, that is horrific, and somebody needs to tell us,” he said.

Just before Pollard made his comments, Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday said ending the Iowa-Iowa State football rivalry is not an option and she believes presidents at the two regent universities will work out safety concerns.

“I have full confidence in the two universities sitting down and being able to figure this out,” she told reporters during her weekly news conference. “They’ll move through it, making sure that they take everything into account.”

Asked if she was concerned the tradition could end due to problems surrounding this month’s game in Ames, Reynolds said “I just really don’t believe that that’s really an option.”

“I am very confident that the two universities will be able to sit down at the table and work through a process that allows this tradition to carry on in a manner that protects those that are attending,” she said.

Rod Boshart, with The Gazette, contributed to this report.

