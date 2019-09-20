IOWA CITY — Members of the Hawkeye Marching Band say they were subject to racial slurs, verbal and physical sexual harassment and assault, shoves that sent one woman to the hospital and thrown objects leaving lasting bruises during last weekend’s Cy-Hawk football rivalry in Ames.

“It got really bad,” said Paige Pearson, 20, a University of Iowa junior who has been playing trumpet in the band for three years and was in the thick of it during Saturday’s rain-delayed rivalry game on the Iowa State University campus.

“It was the fans,” Pearson told The Gazette in an interview. “The Iowa State band has been nothing but kind. They’ve reached out to us and said sorry this happened. It was not even the students, but adult fans.”

The specific accounts from band members are in stark contrast to generalized statements about bad fan behavior from the universities’ athletic directors, and to assurances from the two university presidents that the incident was already investigated without any repercussions being announced.

According to Pearson, who was present for the abuse and recounted it as the worst she’s experienced in her time with the band, multiple members have bruises — including one in the shape of a handprint — from shoving, hitting and tossed items.

Attacks included verbal and physical sexual abuse during the game, which was delayed for hours by bad weather in the first half, Pearson said. One female member of the band suffered fractured ribs and went to the hospital, she said.

Although some of the incidents occurred during the game, many happened after the dramatic end that gave Iowa the victory after a flubbed play by ISU.

“In a few of the cases it was the field handlers,” Pearson said. “He squeezed her arm, and the bruise still is there.”

Another third-year band member — Corey Knopp, 21, who plays tenor sax — said he was among those assaulted.

“A fan shoved me out of his way as we were marching in formation back to the buses,” Knopp told The Gazette in an interview. “He decided to cut through the band and shoved me out of his way. I yelled, ‘Do not put your hands on me sir,’ and he yelled back, ‘(expletive) you.’”

It was unlike fan abuse he’d experienced before.

“No fan has ever touched me, let alone pushed me,” Knopp said. “I was shocked he actually felt the need to do so.”

Although he didn’t suffer lasting injuries, Knopp said some of his peers did.

“A girl’s ribs are broken because of fan interaction,” he said. “A member of the band was cornered by a number of males and was assaulted.”

Fans pulled at the drum line and attacked the members, according to Knopp. They threw beer cans and shook and sprayed them at the members’ feet as they marched.

“We expect to be booed and the usual rivalry game antics,” he said. “But never physically and sexually assaulted.”

Last Monday, UI Athletic Director Gary Barta released a vague statement indicating his department was looking into “inappropriate actions” directed toward student and staff members of the band.

ISU Athletic Director Jamie Pollard responded Tuesday with confusion, saying he hadn’t been made privy to details of Barta’s vague comments.

Pearson told The Gazette she and her fellow band members initially were encouraged as higher-ups met with them and listened to them, indicating “actions will be taken and we support you.”

Then Barta and Pollard released a joint statement reporting both the Hawkeye and Cyclone marching bands have been subject to “rude, vulgar, and in some cases violent” conduct at football games in recent years, and it should stop.

Neither the UI or ISU police have produced any reports about the incident, though The Gazette has requested any that exist. requests from The Gazette. Both UI President Bruce Harreld and ISU President Wendy Wintersteen said this week their institutions were done investigating.

“They didn’t tell us they were canceling the investigation,” Pearson told The Gazette.

“Gotta love Iowa athletics and the AD,” Knopp wrote on Facebook. “They tell us yesterday they’re investigating the violent acts against us in Ames. They tell us things will change (with no specifics) and they will not sweep this under the rug. They tell us we need to trust them that they have our backs all the way up the ladder.

“Well, come to find out today the University of Iowa and Iowa Athletics are no longer investigating,” he wrote. “People were physically assaulted … No ‘alleges’ or ‘maybes.’ This happened. Put yourself in our shoes. Kids. Marching in formation back to our busses after a long day. Getting shoved and having beer cans shaken and sprayed at our feet. Getting slapped because of the words on our uniform (IOWA). Getting pushed so hard that someone’s (not going to name this person) ribs are broken.

“That is completely unacceptable.”

UI campus and athletic officials did not immediately respond to The Gazette’s request for comment.

