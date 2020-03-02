Stephen Murley picked as next Green Bay school district superintendent

IOWA CITY — The Green Bay school board on Monday said it plans to hire Stephen Murley, who has led the Iowa City Community School District for more than a decade, as the Wisconsin school district’s superintendent.

Murley, if he accepts, would be expected to begin in his new position July 1.

“The decision to offer the position of superintendent to Stephen Murley was due to his breadth of experience serving as a superintendent, successfully leading the Iowa City Community School District through significant challenges, which are very similar to the work currently underway in the Green Bay Area Public School District,” Green Bay board trustee Eric Vanden Heuvel said in a news release.

Taking the top job in the Green Bay Area Public School District would mean Murley, 53, would leave Iowa City Schools a year sooner than expected. He said in October 2019 he planned to depart at the end of his contract in June 2021.

The Iowa City School Board could discuss next steps to fill a superintendent vacancy at a work session after spring break, board Vice President Shawn Eyestone said.

