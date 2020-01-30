Iowa City schools superintendent finalist for Wisconsin job

IOWA CITY — Stephen Murley, superintendent of the Iowa City Community School District, was named a finalist for a job in Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Murley, 53, announced in October he would leave the top position at the Iowa City district by summer 2021.

He is one of two finalists for superintendent of Green Bay Area School District, Wisconsin’s fourth-largest district, according to the Green Bay Press Gazette.

The Green Bay newspaper reported Murley and another finalist, Sonia Steward of Metro Nashville Public Schools, will visit the Wisconsin district on Feb. 19 or 20 and complete final interviews soon after.

The new superintendent would be expected to start July 1.

In an October interview, Murley told The Gazette it was possible his transition could happen sooner than 2021 depending on his job search.

He said he gave the Iowa City School Board nearly two years of notice so they would have enough time to properly find his replacement.

“As I look to transition, I want the community to understand if they hear that I’m interviewing somewhere else or pursuing some other option, I don’t want there to be confusion about what’s happening,” Murley said in October.

Murley has been Iowa City Schools’ superintendent since 2010. He previously worked in Wisconsin as the superintendent of the Wausau School District before taking the Iowa City schools job. He’s also has a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

