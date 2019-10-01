Iowa City Schools Superintendent Stephen Murley says he will leave district

Iowa City Schools Superintendent Stephen Murley announced plans Tuesday to leave the school district at the end of his contract in June 2021.

Murley has led the 14,000-student district since 2010.

“I genuinely feel that the district is set up for success for years to come,” Murley said in a memo obtained by The Gazette. “I also feel confident that this is a good time to consider a transition both professionally and personally.”

Murley was not immediately available for additional comment.

