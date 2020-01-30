Resigned University of Iowa diversity head TaJuan Wilson asks, 'Are we operating with integrity?'

In one of two power-point presentations resigned University of Iowa diversity head TaJuan Wilson created during his more than five months on “special assignment,” he asked whether his successor will be “organizationally aligned as a direct report to the university president?”

At the end of Wilson’s 37-page diversity PowerPoint — one of just two he produced during his short stint at Iowa — the departing staffer reflected on how the University of Iowa is doing in its diversity efforts, possibly shedding some light on what motivated him to abruptly leave.

Among a list of 18 “questions to consider,” Wilson asked, “Are we honest about where we are, and are we operating with integrity and transparency?”

Providing context for Wilson’s question about whether the campus’ next diversity leader will report directly to the president, the campus recently amended its diversity, equity, and inclusion organizational structure by directing leadership to report to Provost Montserrat Fuentes — who started the same day as Wilson.

“Does organizational accountability exist?” Wilson asked in his presentation. “Is diversity reflected at the senior leaders table?”

Wilson, 33, who resigned from his position as UI associate vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion Aug. 9 — after only six weeks on the job — is officially wrapping up his time with the campus Friday, as stipulated in a settlement with the Board of Regents.

Wilson sent his two PowerPoint presentations — one 17-slide report on sexual assault prevention efforts at Iowa’s peer institutions and the other on diversity efforts among that peer group — to UI Vice President for External Relations Peter Mathes on Jan. 12.

He compiled the research during his five months as “special assistant to the vice president for external relations” — a position UI created for Wilson after his abrupt resignation.

Wilson has not responded to repeated requests from The Gazette for comment.

The settlement he signed allowed him to continue earning his $224,000 vice presidential pay while on special assignment for UI. It also let him work off site and look for another job “during working hours,” although he had to be available for consultation if needed.

The university to date has paid Wilson $185,559.85 — a total that includes salary, benefits, and moving expenses. The university also has paid more than $8,680 for Wilson’s professional development and travel expenses, although the university said that money was not paid directly to Wilson.

Presentations lacked details

Wilson’s assignment — in his special assistant capacity — was to “research, collect, analyze, organize, and disseminate information” on academic health centers and other institutions that have implemented diversity strategies. He also was asked to complete a literature review of “messaging campaigns focused on ending sexual violence and sexual harassment.”

His assignment was to summarize key findings and provide a list of ways the campuses were gauging success using charts, graphs, and other tools to “facilitate data interpretation.”

Wilson’s presentations, provided Thursday to The Gazette, did not specifically mention academic health centers, and they didn’t include numbers or any specific findings of the UI peer campuses’ progress on their diversity efforts. Most of his presentations involved language pulled from the other campus’ diversity and sexual assault prevention webpages — including mission statements, text from strategic plans, and web links.

UI officials have not said from where Wilson was working remotely on his special tasks. But his Facebook page in November had him living in Camden, Ark., home to Southern Arkansas University Tech, where he participated in an evening workshop in October, according to social media posts.

Per his settlement, the university would continue to employ Wilson until he found another job — but no later than Jan. 31.

Georgia Southern University earlier this month listed Wilson among three finalists to become associate vice president for inclusive excellence. Wilson was scheduled for a visit to that university’s campuses Jan. 21 and 22. The school has not announced a hire.

After Wilson resigned from his position atop the UI diversity division — a post that had been vacant for two years and had been filled on a temporary basis by two interim leaders — UI officials said they wouldn’t replace him immediately, or potentially at all.

But Provost Feuntes — in recently outlining the campus’ goals and progress — announced the university in April will begin searching for a new associate vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Minority resignations rise

The announcement of a search for his successor comes as the Board of Regents this week released a new human resources report showing minority faculty resignations across its three campuses are at their highest in at least five years.

Of the 137 total faculty resignations across the regents’ three public universities in the 2019 budget year — also the highest in at least five years — 51 were minorities, or 37 percent. In the 2017 budget year, when minority resignations were at their lowest in five years, 15 faculty identifying as a minority resigned — or 11 percent of the 133 total.

The UI campus — which saw an increase in total faculty resignations from 74 in the 2018 budget year to 81 in 2019 — reported 26 minority resignations last year, or 32 percent. That was the campus’ highest minority resignation total and percentage in at least five years.

Accounting for more than half of the UI resignation total were clinical-track faculty — indicating they were physicians with the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, which has to vie for top faculty in an increasingly competitive health care landscape.

Iowa State University also reported an increase in total faculty resignations last year — from 37 to 47, the most in at least five years. Its minority resignations swelled from 16 to 23, accounting for nearly half of its total.

UI Provost Fuentes last week updated goals and progress on her campus’ Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Action Plan — including “recruiting, retaining, and advancing a diverse campus community of faculty, staff, and students.”

Toward that end, the campus is integrating research-informed diversity and equity practices into faculty recruitment in four academic departments; tapping a “Distinction through Diversity Fund” to recruit and retain outstanding minority tenure-track faculty and undergraduates; and using a “Staff Diversity Opportunity Program” to help hire diverse talent.

The campus is deploying new training aimed at, among other things, creating equitable faculty searches. Fuentes also announced five new staff positions in the Graduate College, Division of Student Life, Office of the Provost, Carver College of Medicine, and Department of Athletics that will support diversity, equity and inclusion

