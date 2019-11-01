What you need to know about Iowa City school board elections

We’ve published a lot on the upcoming Iowa City Community School Board election, so we’re rounding it all up here in one place for readers to easily find information.

Seven candidates are seeking four seats on the board that oversees the Iowa City Community School District. Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Closing time is an hour earlier than previous elections.)

Just the FAQs: What you need to know to vote in Tuesday’s city and school elections

Where the candidates stand

Two incumbents are on the ballot — Paul Roesler and Shawn Eyestone — as are five others: Charlie Eastham, Michael Tilley, Julie VanDyke, Lisa Williams and Stephanie Van Housen. Hear from the candidates on the important issues in this race in responses to questionnaires from The Gazette:

• Police in schools: Should law enforcement have a bigger role on school campuses?

• Most in need: How will you increase support for underserved students?

• Board turnover: How will candidates bring stability to the school board?

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

• New superintendent: What are the candidates looking for in a new district leader?

What else is on the ballot?

A ballot measure, Public Measure LY, regarding the demolition of Hoover Elementary School will be on the ballot, but voters should skip it. That’s because the Iowa Supreme Court ruled the issue should not appear on the ballot, though that decision was made after ballots were printed. Any votes marked will not be tabulated, the Johnson County auditor’s website says.

Have questions?

For more information on voting, finding your precint and what’s on the ballot, visit the Johnson County auditor’s website.

• Find your polling place: Use this tool from the Johnson County auditor. Just enter your address.