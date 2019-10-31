What to know about voting Nov. 5 for city, school board candidates

Precincts may look a little different this upcoming Election Day as Iowans head to the polls to vote in both municipal and school board elections with Voter ID requirements in full effect.

While school board elections were previously in September, the bill approved by the Iowa Senate and signed by Gov. Terry Branstad in 2017 requires joint school and city elections in an effort to increase voter turnout.

Polls will be open Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Election Day should see partly sunny skies with a high near 41, and a low that evening of around 25, according to the National Weather Service.

Q: What ID is required at the polls?

Precinct election officials are required to ask voters registered in the county to show a valid form of identification. Voter ID is in full effect, Secretary of State Paul Pate said. Acceptable identification includes an Iowa driver’s license or Iowa non-operator ID not expired more than 90 days, a U.S. passport, a U.S. Military or Veteran ID, a signed Iowa Voter Identification Card or a tribal ID card or document signed with a photo.

An Iowa Voter Identification Card is provided by the county auditor to every voter who doesn’t have an Iowa driver’s license or non-operator ID.

Q: What if I forget my ID when I go to vote?

No eligible voter will be turned away at the polls, Pate said.

Voters without a form of ID can be vouched for by another registered voter or provide their residence using Election Day Registration documents and will be given a provisional ballot.

Falsely attesting or being attested for is registration fraud, a Class D felony, and is punishable by a fine of up to $7,500 and up to five years in prison.

Q: Can students vote?

College students can register to vote at their home address or college address. Preregistration deadline to vote was 11 days before the election. If you’ve missed preregistration, you may register to vote on Election Day.

Anyone who will be 18-years-old on or before Election Day can register to vote. Over 4,000 17-year-olds have registered to vote in Iowa, Pate said.

Q: Is it too late to register to vote?

Voters can register online at vote.org.

Q: Can you register same-day at the polls?

Eligible voters can register and vote on Election Day. Go to the correct polling place with an Iowa driver’s license or other form of ID and proof of current residence. If an ID does not contain a current address, another document such as residential lease, utility bill, bank statement or paycheck can be used to prove where you live.

Q: How can I check my polling location?

You can find your precinct or polling place by visiting the Iowa Secretary of State’s website at sos.iowa.gov, clicking “Find Your Precinct/Polling Place” on the right hand side of the page, and typing in your ZIP code.

Q: When can I vote?

Polls are open on Election Day, Nov. 5, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Absentee ballots can be requested up until Nov. 4. Absentee ballots can be sent to your county auditor’s office, postmarked by Nov. 4, or brought to the county auditor’s office before polls close on Election Day.

Q: If I’m in line when the polls close, will I still be allowed to vote?

Yes, if you are in line before 8 p.m., you will still be allowed to vote.

Q: Should voters expect busier precincts with both municipal and school board elections?

“I certainly do,” Pate said.

Pate said Iowa sees between 4 to 15 percent turnout for municipal and school board elections. This year, he’s expecting a “record number” of more than 35 percent.

