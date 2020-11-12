Cedar Rapids teachers, families prepare for two-weeks of virtual learning as coronavirus cases rise

CEDAR RAPIDS — Washington High School Russian and Geometry teacher Willis Harte was looking forward to seeing students in-person for the first time in eight months after derecho damage was repaired at the school and students were expected to return Monday, Nov. 16.

But with Cedar Rapids experiencing uncontrollable community spread of the virus, the district made the decision earlier this week to move to virtual learning for two weeks, once again delaying student’s return to classrooms at Washington High School, which has been in virtual learning since the Cedar Rapids Community School District’s first day of school on Sept. 21.

“I think there’s a huge risk not having kids back in the classroom, but that risk pales in comparison to the potential risks if we don’t do it right.” Harte said.

The district was granted a waiver for two weeks of virtual instruction from the Iowa Department of Education Thursday morning.

Students started online learning for all grades and schools Thursday and will return to in-person instruction Nov. 30.

All in-person activities and athletics are suspended during this time.

A significant rise in COVID-19 community spread has also lead to an increase in staff absenteeism, impacting teachers and all other departments including transportation, Superintendent Noreen Bush said in an email to families Thursday.

As of Friday, Nov. 6, 91 students and 69 staff were in quarantine and 21 students and 45 staff had tested positive for COVID-19. The district updates their numbers every Friday.

“It’s really bad, and it’s worrisome. I’d love to be back here if we can wearing masks and face shields. I’ll do what it takes to be back here and teach in my own room and have the kids back in school,” Harte said.

Iowa has not been “doing it right” when it comes to following mitigation measures for the virus, including wearing masks, social distancing and suspending large gatherings, he said.

“I think it comes down to priorities. Is it more important for kids to be in school or for me to be out on a Friday night at a restaurant?,” he said.

Harte feels lucky in the midst of teaching virtual school to have gotten to coach boys cross-country in-person. After the season ended in October, the team started running optional winter miles informally after school.

This too will be suspended while the district is in virtual-only instruction.

Harte’s daughter, who attends school a few blocks from their house at Iowa City High School, is starting virtual learning next week as the Iowa City Community School District was also granted a waiver from the state for two-weeks of online learning.

“As a parent, I’m disappointed,” Harte said. “I think it’s quite clear it’s not what we want to do, but it’s what we have to do right now because we didn’t beat COVID earlier in the year.”

Washington High School freshman MaKenna Hetrick, 14, said she was really looking forward to going back to school in the hybrid learning model on Monday, and is “kind of mad” that she has to continue virtual-only instruction. She has a younger sister in elementary school whose been able to go to class in-person every day up until now. MaKenna wants that opportunity too.

“I’m just frustrated. You see other communities with mask mandates, but we’re sitting in Iowa and we don’t (have one),” MaKenna said before Gov. Kim Reynolds mandated masks for indoor groups of 25 people or more and outdoor groups of 100 people or more earlier this week.

Nic Hartmann is a parent to two students at Johnson STEAM Academy, which started virtual learning Tuesday because of staffing shortages. Hartmann’s children, Mari, 9, and Rosi, 6, were attending school in-person up until this week because of their parents work schedule.

Now, they have to make virtual learning work, trading off days Hartmann and his wife go into their respective offices, so someone can stay home with the kids.

“It takes proactivity for the parent, and that’s really hard,” Harmann said. “We recognize there’s a certain amount of privilege. We have a good Wi-Fi signal, flexible work schedules, but I know some people aren’t in that boat, and my heart breaks for them more than anyone.”

The family is already making plans to stay home for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

“It’s absolutely not worth it,” Harmann said. “I’d rather have a longer life than a short-term pleasure. People are cracking, and the people we know giving into that cracking are the ones who are getting sick.”

“I have a friend whose seven-year-old asked why no one is doing the right thing” by wearing masks, Harmann said. “That’s a really hard question to answer as a parent.”

