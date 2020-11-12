Here's where area school districts stand on virtual instruction

Several Eastern Iowa school districts are adjusting in-person learning as cases of coronavirus soar in Iowa:

• The Cedar Rapids Community School District is online now until Nov. 30. The Iowa Department of Education approved a two-week waiver for virtual instruction Thursday.

• The Iowa City Community School District will start online only Monday after the Department of Education approved its waiver earlier this week. The school board will reevaluate the return-to-learn plan at its Nov. 24 meeting, with students scheduled to return to hybrid learning Nov. 30.

• The College Community School District will start online-only Monday, and submitted a waiver for virtual learning earlier this week that was approved Thursday by the Department of Education. The district plans to resume school in a hybrid model Nov. 30.

• The Linn-Mar Community School District applied for a waiver for temporary virtual instruction at Excelsior Middle School, which started online Wednesday. The school is facing staffing shortage. The rest of the district is moving in to a hybrid model starting Monday.

• Marion High School transitioned to a hybrid learning model Tuesday because of the number of positive cases and students in quarantine.

• The Clear Creek Amana School District started virtual learning Monday, and received a waiver for two weeks of virtual instruction. Students will return to in-person learning Nov. 23.