Here's where area school districts stand on virtual instruction

Hand sanitizer stations are set up in each room at Central City's elementary school on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Hand sanitizer stations are set up in each room at Central City’s elementary school on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. For the Central City community, the schoolyear will begin with a synchronous learning environment, in which students are assigned to a homeroom and “attend” classes via Google Classroom. In this model, students can choose between in-person or at-home learning, both via computer. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
05:26PM | Thu, November 12, 2020

Several Eastern Iowa school districts are adjusting in-person learning as cases of coronavirus soar in Iowa:

The Cedar Rapids Community School District is online now until Nov. 30. The Iowa Department of Education approved a two-week waiver for virtual instruction Thursday.

The Iowa City Community School District will start online only Monday after the Department of Education approved its waiver earlier this week. The school board will reevaluate the return-to-learn plan at its Nov. 24 meeting, with students scheduled to return to hybrid learning Nov. 30.

The College Community School District will start online-only Monday, and submitted a waiver for virtual learning earlier this week that was approved Thursday by the Department of Education. The district plans to resume school in a hybrid model Nov. 30.

The Linn-Mar Community School District applied for a waiver for temporary virtual instruction at Excelsior Middle School, which started online Wednesday. The school is facing staffing shortage. The rest of the district is moving in to a hybrid model starting Monday.

• Marion High School transitioned to a hybrid learning model Tuesday because of the number of positive cases and students in quarantine.

The Clear Creek Amana School District started virtual learning Monday, and received a waiver for two weeks of virtual instruction. Students will return to in-person learning Nov. 23.

