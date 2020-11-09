Hoover Elementary moves temporarily to remote instruction Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS — Hoover Elementary School started online-only Monday morning after receiving a waiver from the Department of Education to temporarily move to remote instruction for one week because of rising coronavirus cases.

Although there has been some student absences, the concern is primarily the number of teacher absences at Hoover, 4141 Johnson Ave NW in Cedar Rapids. Students will continue learning remotely for the next week.

Superintendent Noreen Bush said there was a “surge” of coronavirus cases over the weekend and more staff across the district’s schools were absent Monday morning.

It is possible the district will apply for more temporary remote instruction waivers Monday, Bush said.

For Hoover, the district applied for a temporary remote instruction waiver Friday and received the OK from the Department of Education Friday night.

Each day last week, Hoover had between 17 and 18 staff out of school because of quarantine or illness that wasn’t necessarily COVID-19-related, Bush said. Hoover has 70 staff.

Bush said like every school district, Cedar Rapids is “hurting when it comes to substitute” teachers. Permanent substitute teachers from other schools in the district were pulled to Hoover last week to fill vacancies.

Bush said that by Nov. 16, enough staff will have gradually returned to Hoover to move back to in-person learning.

Bush said moving to temporary remote learning was an easy decision to make for safety reasons, but “was a very hard decision to support our children.” Hoover has 367 students in in-person learning.

“Kids keep getting a different set of circumstances, and our youngest learners have a difficult time managing that,” Bush said.

Under Gov. Kim Reynold’s proclamation, schools can apply for temporary remote instruction if the county rate for coronavirus cases for a 14-day period is between 15 to 20 percent and student absences reach 10 percent.

The district updates the total number of students and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are in quarantine every Friday. As of Friday, Nov. 6:

— 88 students were in quarantine;

— 20 students tested positive for COVID-19;

— 69 staff were in quarantine;

— 45 staff tested positive for COVID-19.

If the number of students or staff in quarantine or who have tested positive is five or less, the district is not revealing the actual number out of privacy concerns.

The number of Hoover staff who are in quarantine is five or less and the number who have tested positive for the coronavirus is five or less.

Twenty four Hoover students are in quarantine and five or less have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bush said contact tracing in collaboration with Linn County Public Health is showing that the coronavirus is spreading from adults to adults, whether it’s in their homes, community or through a colleague relationship.

“It’s hard to say where that environment is. For us, we’re not seeing it as a school-related issue from student to teacher contact or teacher to student. There may be some of that, but that is not the primary driving percentage,” she said.

