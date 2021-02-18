Bill bans diversity training in schools, universities implying 'Iowa is fundamentally racist or sexist'

After a White House executive order in the fall banned diversity training involving race or sex “stereotyping” or “scapegoating” — inciting criticism from University of Iowa leaders that incensed lawmakers — a legislator has pitched a bill to bake into Iowa law the now-repealed ban on specific types of diversity training.

Senate Study Bill 1205 — introduced this week by Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton — would bar all K-12 public schools and public universities from offering diversity training that, among other things, teaches a person, based on his or her sex or race, “is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive.”

The bill also explicitly bans training implying “the State of Iowa is fundamentally racist or sexist.”

And it prohibits training suggesting members of a race or sex can’t or shouldn’t “attempt to treat others without respect to race or sex”; that a person “bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex”; or that he or she should feel psychological distress due to his or her race or sex.

The proposed legislation — which also would make law allowances for discrimination complaints against the public universities and penalties for faculty or K-12 instructors who restrict free speech — comes amid a swirl of bills this session aimed at cracking down on the universities, which Republican lawmakers have slammed for recent First Amendment violations.

In the fall, an Iowa State University professor came under fire for crafting a syllabus that warned students not to take positions in class opposing things like abortion, Black Lives Matter, or same-sex marriage; University of Northern Iowa’s student government rejected a pro-life student organization applicant, calling it a “hate group”; and University of Iowa and its dental college issued statements condemning the White House order banning diversity training involving race or sex scapegoating.

A dental student replied all to his dean’s mass email condemning the order with questions — sparking a long back and forth that eventually earned the student a disciplinary meeting he only evaded after involving lawmakers.

A legislative oversight committee this session slammed all three campuses for those incidents, and lawmakers have proposed bills that would — among other things — eliminate tenure, require the campuses to poll employees’ political affiliation, and make all instructors post online their class syllabi.

Student government crackdown

Sinclair’s bill — in addition to making law the very diversity training that drew condemnation in the fall not only from the UI dental college dean but UI President Harreld and his provost — addresses concerns with student government actions on the campuses.

It orders universities to make “a student government organization’s access to and authority over any moneys distributed to the student government organization by the institution contingent upon the student government organization’s compliance with the First Amendment.”

If a university determines its student government knowingly and intentionally violated some person or group’s First Amendment rights, administrators — per the bill — must “suspend the student government organization’s authority to manage and disburse student fees for two years.”

The campus would take over that job during the suspension, according to the bill — which goes on to regulate a number of free speech issues the Board of Regents is planning to address through its new Free Speech Committee.

Committee suggestions

Board President Mike Richards in November established the new group charged with evaluating the board’s relatively new free speech policy, assessing best practices across higher education, and bringing to the board recommended free speech changes.

After meeting for the last several months, the committee has generated 10 recommendations regents are scheduled to discuss at their meeting next week.

Those suggestions would:

Mandate campuses use a course syllabus statement like Iowa State imposed in the fall committing to uphold the First Amendment and vowing students won’t be punished “for the content or viewpoints of their speech” so long as it’s germane and expressed appropriately;

Require faculty and instructors review the free speech syllabus statement at the beginning of each course;

Reaffirm university resources won’t be used for partisan activities;

Permit universities — including presidents, vice presidents, deans, and directors — to “only take an institutional position on policy matters, in conjunction with the board;”

Bar the universities from allowing discrimination or denial of educational benefits due to a student organization or student’s viewpoint;

Make the universities post on their websites board and campus policies and procedures, “including how to appeal to the board regarding violations of free expression”;

Charge the campuses with adding policies and procedures that include “penalties for violations of free expression to its current process for violations of university or board policies;”

And mandate annual free speech training to all students, faculty, and staff.

The committee also recommends establishing it as a permanent group charged with reviewing free speech complaints, annually evaluating free speech policies, mulling training improvements, and every two years conducting a free speech survey of faculty, staff, and students.

