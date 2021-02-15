After Iowa State syllabus controversy, legislation would make universities post course info online

Continuing fallout from an Iowa State University syllabus last fall barring students from choosing paper or project topics opposing things like gay marriage, abortion, and Black Lives Matter, lawmakers Monday advanced legislation requiring Iowa’s public universities publish all course syllabi online.

House Study Bill 199 — which Rep. Dustin Hite, R-New Sharon, introduced and a House education subcommittee passed — adds to a growing catalog of proposed legislation this session aimed at addressing Republican concerns over free speech suppression at Iowa’s universities, particularly suppression of conservative voices.

Lawmakers also have advanced a pair of widely-debated bills to make Iowa first in the nation to ban tenure, and another requiring universities poll and then report to the General Assembly the political affiliation of all of its tens of thousands of employees.

And a legislative oversight committee has exacted intense pressure on Iowa’s three public universities following free speech incidents in the fall — including the syllabus uproar at Iowa State; rejection of a anti-abortion student group at University of Northern Iowa; and concerns over the University of Iowa dental college’s handling of a conservative student’s criticism.

The syllabus bill advanced Monday would require UI, ISU, and UNI to post online syllabi for all undergraduate and graduate-level credit courses by the start of classes.

The syllabi, according to the bill, would have to include a summary of course requirements; major assignments and tests; required or recommended reading; and a “general description of the subject matter of any lecture or discussion.”

“If the instructor makes substantive changes to a course, the syllabus shall be updated as soon as reasonably possible,” according to the proposed legislation. “And the syllabus must be available on the institution’s internet site for at least two years following the initial posting.”

The bill doesn’t explicitly say whether the universities would have to post syllabi on public-facing sites, or whether university-ID-protected sites would count.

None of the three public universities presently require instructors post a course syllabus online — or to make them publicly available — although some do.

Iowa State came under fire in August after assistant teaching professor Chloe Clark — who’s been with the university since 2016 — included in her English 250 syllabus a “GIANT WARNING” against intentional “othering,” like racism, sexism, or homophobia.

Threatening possible dismissal, Clark barred students from pursuing paper or project topics taking the view “one side doesn’t deserve the same basic human rights as you do.” And she specifically stated students couldn’t argue against things like gay marriage, abortion, or Black Lives Matter.

After Clark’s syllabus captured widespread attention — particularly among conservative media and lawmakers — Iowa State issued a statement affirming its commitment to free expression and noting Clark’s syllabus didn’t comply with ISU policies or values.

Clark was reprimanded, slapped with a letter in her permanent file, and advised to revise her syllabus — which happened Aug. 17, “which was the first day of the fall semester, as soon as this issue came to our attention,” according to an ISU statement.

Clark remains on the ISU faculty and is teaching several lectures this spring — including English 250, which covers written, oral, visual, and electronic composition. A syllabus for her spring courses — provided to The Gazette upon request — including course and learning objectives; some required texts, although they’re left somewhat vague; grading criteria; university policies, including free expression protections; and conduct expectations.

“In this course, you will restrict your commentary on discussion boards to class-specific activities and discussions, will refrain from profane or offensive outbursts or from disruptions, and will not engage in behavior that is demeaning, threatening, or harmful to either yourself or class members.”

Although still an ISU employee, Clark’s name no longer appears in the ISU directory.

“After discussing this with Clark, her contact information was removed from the directory as a safety measure,” according to ISU spokesman Rob Schweers.

Clark — along with the rest of the ISU faculty — in the fall received re-upped guidance on First Amendment protections and student expression, according to campus administrators. And Iowa State in November adopted a new free-expression syllabus statement required “verbatim” for all courses.

“Students will not be penalized for the content or viewpoints of their speech as long as student expression in a class context is germane to the subject matter of the class and conveyed in an appropriate manner,” according to the new syllabus statement Provost Jonathan Wickert announced.

In debuting the new statement, Iowa State clarified it didn’t change its policy — which always protected free speech — but rather required more communication about campus expectations.

And, ISU officials stressed, students still are responsible for mastering course material — even if they disagree with it — like for a “science of evolution” biology course.

“While students should not be prevented from saying that they personally believe in creationism or intelligent design as alternatives to evolution, they should not be punished for their beliefs as long as they can demonstrate mastery of the course’s subject matter and the concepts of evolution (even while not believing them),” according to an ISU FAQ on the issue.

Iowa State also acknowledged the flip side of free speech, in that it can “create serious distress for others in the class.”

“Instructors and students alike should strive to strike the appropriate balance between academic freedom and freedom of expression, and the desire to maintain a welcoming learning environment,” according to the ISU FAQ. “It is not appropriate, however, to restrict or penalize student expression due to fears of how such expression may impact other class members.”

Although the campuses don’t require syllabuses be posted online, the universities do already have policies about what should be included in the course materials — which, at UI, can be distributed in either electronic or paper format.

UI requires basic course information, like the instructor’s name and contact information, room number, and supervisor; course goals; reading materials; exam expectations; and grading procedures.

This spring, UI also is “strongly recommending” faculty include in their syllabi language spelling out free expression, non-discrimination, and COVID safety expectations — among other things. But that language is enshrined in UI policy.

