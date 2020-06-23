Education

Godwin resigns as Iowa City School Board president

Godwin, interim CEO of ACT, will remain on the school board

Janet Godwin
Janet Godwin

Janet Godwin resigned her position as president of Iowa City School Board on Tuesday, citing her duties as interim CEO of the Iowa City-based testing giant ACT.

“There are just so many really urgent, urgent matters that require attention and time,” Godwin said during a school board meeting, which was held virtually. “The commitment is there on my part, but I just am afraid I don’t have time to do justice to the board president role.”

Godwin, who was appointed ACT’s interim CEO in May, will remain on the board. She was elected to the board in 2017 and became board president later that year.

Following her resignation as president, the board unanimously elected Shawn Eyestone as board president and Ruthina Malone as vice president. Eyestone was first elected to the board in 2017, for a two-year term, and won reelection in 2019. Malone was elected to a four-year term in 2017.

The school board meeting also was outgoing Superintendent Stephen Murley’s last. The board selected Associate Superintendent Matt Degner to serve as interim superintendent in April.

Comments: (319) 398-8330; molly.duffy@thegazette.com

 

MORE Education ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

University of Iowa hospital employees to take furloughs, pay cuts

University of Iowa faculty, staff cry foul on cuts

North Linn school secretary kept over $26,000 from fundraisers, audit shows

Cedar Rapids high school principal bakes custom cakes to bring a smile to others

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Big Grove, movie theater could go where casino was planned in Cedar Rapids

Planned Parenthood files lawsuit against new 24-hour abortion waiting period

Iowa pauses season ticket sales on a day the Hawkeyes report 9 COVID-19 cases

For Kim Reynolds, a moment of emotion in unprecedented times

DNR investigating Dubuque fish kill linked to fertilizer spill

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.