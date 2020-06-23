Godwin resigns as Iowa City School Board president

Janet Godwin resigned her position as president of Iowa City School Board on Tuesday, citing her duties as interim CEO of the Iowa City-based testing giant ACT.

“There are just so many really urgent, urgent matters that require attention and time,” Godwin said during a school board meeting, which was held virtually. “The commitment is there on my part, but I just am afraid I don’t have time to do justice to the board president role.”

Godwin, who was appointed ACT’s interim CEO in May, will remain on the board. She was elected to the board in 2017 and became board president later that year.

Following her resignation as president, the board unanimously elected Shawn Eyestone as board president and Ruthina Malone as vice president. Eyestone was first elected to the board in 2017, for a two-year term, and won reelection in 2019. Malone was elected to a four-year term in 2017.

The school board meeting also was outgoing Superintendent Stephen Murley’s last. The board selected Associate Superintendent Matt Degner to serve as interim superintendent in April.

Comments: (319) 398-8330; molly.duffy@thegazette.com