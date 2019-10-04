Former Marion AD Corby Laube loses license to coach, teach in Iowa

Corby Laube, the former Marion activities director and girls’ basketball coach, has surrendered his license to teach and coach in Iowa.

His license cannot be reinstated, according to an order from the Board of Educational Examiners, the state agency that oversees teacher licensure.

Laube left Marion Independent School District in May after 22 years coaching and 11 years as activities director.

The Marion Independent School District placed Laube on administrative leave more than a week before he announced he would resign. Superintendent Janelle Brower in May declined to provide additional information citing state personnel records law.

The Marion Police Department does not have any report filed regarding Laube, according to the department’s records office.

By surrendering his license, Laube waived his right to a hearing with the state board. His surrender is signed and dated Aug. 19.

Laube told The Gazette in May that he is “ready to put my priorities back into my family, health and faith.”

Comments: (319) 398-8330; molly.duffy@thegazette.com