Education

Former Marion AD Corby Laube loses license to coach, teach in Iowa

Laube surrendered his license, waived right to hearing

Marion head coach Corby Laube looks on during the first quarter of the Class 4A quarterfinal game in the Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Laube left the Marion school district in May and surrendered his teaching license to the state of Iowa this week. Details about his departure have not been made public. (The Gazette file photo)
Marion head coach Corby Laube looks on during the first quarter of the Class 4A quarterfinal game in the Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Laube left the Marion school district in May and surrendered his teaching license to the state of Iowa this week. Details about his departure have not been made public. (The Gazette file photo)

Corby Laube, the former Marion activities director and girls’ basketball coach, has surrendered his license to teach and coach in Iowa.

His license cannot be reinstated, according to an order from the Board of Educational Examiners, the state agency that oversees teacher licensure.

Laube left Marion Independent School District in May after 22 years coaching and 11 years as activities director.

The Marion Independent School District placed Laube on administrative leave more than a week before he announced he would resign. Superintendent Janelle Brower in May declined to provide additional information citing state personnel records law.

The Marion Police Department does not have any report filed regarding Laube, according to the department’s records office.

By surrendering his license, Laube waived his right to a hearing with the state board. His surrender is signed and dated Aug. 19.

Laube told The Gazette in May that he is “ready to put my priorities back into my family, health and faith.”

Comments: (319) 398-8330; molly.duffy@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Education ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

McKinley Matters: From its old haunts, school turns to the future

Iowa State facilities head apologized to Hawkeye Marching Band after dramatic Cy-Hawk game

'Thousands' expected for Greta Thunberg's Iowa City visit

Carson King's Children's Hospital campaign tops $3 million with the help of Busch Light distributors

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Former Gov. Vilsack challenges Iowans to create a zero-emission farming future

After death of a co-owner, friends carry on Circle of Ash Haunted Attraction in memory of Ian Austin

Coralville has seen lots of change, but its leadership remains virtually the same

Family rallies around cancer patient during annual Especially for You race in Cedar Rapids

In Iowa: Fall arrives, and so does the anxiety

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.