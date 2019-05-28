Corby Laube resigns as Marion AD, girls' basketball coach

MARION — The Marion girls’ basketball program soared to unprecedented heights in the last four years under Corby Laube.

That era has ended, suddenly and still filled with questions.

Laube confirmed via text Tuesday afternoon that he has resigned, both as girls’ basketball coach and as athletics director.

“After 11 years as activities director, along with coaching, I am ready to put my priorities back into my family, health and faith,” Laube wrote in the text.

“I am very appreciative of my 22 years at Marion, but am excited to follow my three children’s activities and focus on my family.”

Laube was asked to continue the conversation via telephone, but did not respond.

Marion principal Greg Semler could not be reached for comment.

Laube had been on administrative leave for more than a week. School officials declined to specify why.

According to the school’s website, a school board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday night.

Included in Item No. 4 in the agenda is approval of personnel report, and Laube’s name appears under resignations — both as AD and girls’ basketball coach — effective May 24.

Laube, 44, has done double-duty as the AD and girls’ basketball coach since May 2012. His last four teams have reached the state tournament, highlighted by a 26-0, Class 4A championship season in 2017-18.

The Indians were 4A runners-up to North Scott in 2017 and 2019 and reached the state semifinals in 2016.

Laube was The Gazette girls’ basketball coach of the year in 2016 and 2018.

He holds a 129-40 record in seven seasons as the girls’ coach, and whomever is next will inherit a championship-caliber nucleus.

Laube was the boys’ basketball coach at Marion from 1999 through 2008, compiling a mark of 119-81. He stepped down in 2008 to take the AD position.

