What you need to know about Cedar Rapids school board elections

School elections are Tuesday, and if you’re in the Cedar Rapids school district, you’re voting on a public measure and four candidates. Education reporter Molly Duffy has rounded up information you should know to help you vote in this election.

Eight candidates are seeking three seats on the board that oversees the Cedar Rapids Community School District. Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Closing time is an hour earlier than previous elections.)

Who are the candidates?

Three incumbents decided not to seek reelection, opening District 1 and two at-large seat entirely open to newcomers. In District 1, David Tominsky is running unopposed. Incumbent Rafael Jacobo is seeking another term in District 4, challenged by Dexter Mershbrock.

Five are running for the two at-large seats: Maurice Davis, Cindy Garlock, Janelle Lund, Joseph Miller and Jennifer Neumann.

District 4

At-large

District 1

What else is on the ballot?

Voters will also weigh in on Public Measure E, where they will be asked “To adopt a revenue purpose statement to authorize the expenditure of revenue from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund by the Cedar Rapids Community School District?”

For more on understanding what that ballot language means, and what would happen if it passes or fails,

Have questions?

For more information on voting, finding your precinct and what’s on the ballot, visit Linn County’s Election Services website.

• Find your polling place: Use this address lookup tool from Linn County