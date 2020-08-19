IOWA DERECHO 2020

'Couldn't do this without nonprofits,' Sen. Joni Ernst says while delivering hot meals, post-derecho storm, with a 'hello'

Ida and John Kotouc speak with U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, who delivered hot Meals on Wheels meals to them at Linwood Apartmen
Ida and John Kotouc speak with U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, who delivered hot Meals on Wheels meals to them at Linwood Apartments in northwest Cedar Rapids Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (James Q. Lynch/The Gazette)
IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

05:52PM | Wed, August 19, 2020

'Couldn't do this without nonprofits,' Sen. Joni Ernst says while deli ...

04:43PM | Wed, August 19, 2020

Derecho gusts hit 140 mph, National Weather Service says

04:07PM | Wed, August 19, 2020

Iowa derecho disaster recovery grants up to $10,000 available for 501( ...

04:07PM | Wed, August 19, 2020

Northern Lights Stables in Mount Vernon copes with destruction from th ...
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles

CEDAR RAPIDS — The coronavirus pandemic forced the Horizons A Family Service Alliance to switch from delivering hot meals to frozen meals to about 700 people in Cedar Rapids.

But when a derecho storm on Aug. 10 knocked out power, and the ability to cook their meals, the family services agency had to return to delivering already-cooked meals.

It wasn’t easy, said Horizons CEO Mike Barnhart, because his chief cook and kitchen manager had to respond to damage at their homes.

In addition, deliveries were made difficult by tree debris. It took four hours to complete one delivery route, Horizons staff said.

However, it was important to make those deliveries, Barnhart said, because in addition to food, Horizons needed to check on clients’ safety and to make sure they had essentials such as medicines, and in some cases, just to say “hello.”

“The socialization is very important — and the food, too,” U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst said Wednesday afternoon as she helped Horizons deliver Meals on Wheels to residents of Linwood Apartments in northwest Cedar Rapids.

At each apartment, elderly residents who had been without electricity for more than a week were eager to chat about their experiences living without air-conditioning, refrigeration and their elevator.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Joining the Horizons Meals on Wheels delivery team was a way to highlight the importance of Horizons and “all of the other nonprofits and churches and individual community members who are taking time to check in on their neighbors,” Ernst said.

“Folks like Horizons and what they’ve been able to do through the pandemic and for this crisis, we couldn’t do this without our nonprofits,” Ernst said.

Ernst, who served more than two decades in the Iowa National Guard, applied a military axiom — “Mission first, people always.”

“So to know that our citizens are getting through this, and while it may not be a comfortable time right now, we have to know, ‘Are you safe? Are you getting the meals you need? Is your electric back on? Can we keep you comfortable in any other way? Are you getting the medications you need?’”

While there are many issues to work through, she said, “It was really good for me to hear from so many people they are OK, they’re safe and they’re going to make it through.”

Although recovery will not be quick, Ernst was impressed by how much progress had been made across the city since she visited Cedar Rapids this past Friday.

The derecho “has touched every inch of this community,” she said, and not all of the damage is yet visible. It’s likely more structural damage to homes and other buildings will be discovered as the recovery continues.

She also will not be surprised if the estimate of $4 billion damage grows in the coming weeks.

That’s the number Gov. Kim Reynolds sought in her major disaster declaration application that was approved by President Donald Trump.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Iowa Ideas Conference

A critical time for Iowans to come together. Free registration, all-access October 15 & 16.

Learn More
Gazette Marketing
Wedding Expo's Wedding Week 2020

A free virtual expo offering Vendor Listings, Expert Tips, Trends and Prizes!

Take Me There
Gazette Marketing
Rally CAP Challenge

Let's Rally! Support local and join the Rally C.A.P. Challenge

Join Challenge

“A lot of that (damage) will become more apparent as time moves on, so it is quite possible that number keeps climbing,” Ernst said.

Already the extent of crop damage is becoming more visible as corn and soybean plants snapped off by the hurricane-force winds die.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday said the declaration approved only a portion of Reynolds’s request — about $45 million for debris removal and repair to government utilities and buildings.

But Ernst is “very confident” that the $83 million in individual assistance Reynolds asked for in her application will be approved by the president. It is currently under review, according to FEMA.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

05:52PM | Wed, August 19, 2020

'Couldn't do this without nonprofits,' Sen. Joni Ernst says while deli ...

04:43PM | Wed, August 19, 2020

Derecho gusts hit 140 mph, National Weather Service says

04:07PM | Wed, August 19, 2020

Iowa derecho disaster recovery grants up to $10,000 available for 501( ...
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles
Lynch

The Gazette

All articles by James

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES ...

Derecho gusts hit 140 mph, National Weather Service says

Iowa derecho disaster recovery grants up to $10,000 available for 501(c)(3) relief efforts

Northern Lights Stables in Mount Vernon copes with destruction from the derecho storm

Watch: Cedar Rapids officials hold news conference at 3 p.m.

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

'I lost everything': Cedar Rapids tenants scramble to find shelter after Iowa derecho

Iowa storm updates: Latest info on recovery efforts in the Cedar Rapids area, Aug. 19

Where to get help: Food, water, free meals, shelter in Cedar Rapids after storm

Cornell's beloved 170-year-old ginkgo tree badly damaged by derecho

Join us at 9 a.m. Thursday for the Gazette Business Breakfast, virtual edition

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.