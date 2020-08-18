President Trump visits Cedar Rapids in wake of derecho damage

CEDAR RAPIDS — More than once, President Donald Trump told Iowa federal, state and locals elected officials that more help will be coming for individuals and households hurt by hurricane-force winds that ripped across Iowa more than a week ago carving a $4 billion-and-counting path of damage.

“We’ll take care of it,” the president also said multiple times during the half-hour discussion in response to pleas from the mayors of Cedar Rapids and Marion, communities at the epicenter of the damage.

“We’re getting it taken care of and done very quickly,” said Trump, who Monday signed Gov. Kim Reynolds’ request for a major disaster declaration to make funding available to state and local governments as well as certain private nonprofits on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storm in 16 counties, including Linn and Johnson.

However, according to FEMA, Trump’s declaration covered the public assistance portion of Reynolds’ request or about $45 million in 16 for debris removal and repair to government buildings and utilities. Her request for about $82.7 million for homes destroyed or with major damage was not included. It is under review.

Also not yet approved was the $3.77 billion for agriculture damage to farm land, grain bins and buildings— and $100 million for private utilities repair was not part of the proclamation. According to Iowa Homeland Security, the agriculture and private utility funding wouldn’t come from FEMA.

Iowans need that individual assistance, Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart told Trump. The individual assistance is “really important” because almost every one of the community’s 60,000 homes and businesses sustained damage.

Homeowner’s insurance — for those who have it — won’t cover many of the expense, such as tree removal, they face in recovering from the storm, Hart said.

“That could be tens of thousands of dollars,” he said. “So adding the individual assistance component to the disaster declaration would really help so many people get those trees out of their yard and not have such a financial burden.”

“We’ll take care of that,” Trump said, and Reynolds assured the mayor the state is gathering the numbers needed to expand the declaration.

“We’ll be able to add that on and we should be able to do that in a short amount of time,” she said.

Mayor Nicholas AbouAssaly estimate that 90 to 95 percent of all Marion homes and businesses have some damage. Many businesses that had shut to slow the spread of COVID-19 had started to reopen, so “the scale of this disaster will be devastating,” AbouAssaly warned.

“OK, we’re working on it,” Trump said. “It’s a double whammy.”

The devastation of the derecho is taking a human toll, added Kim Reem, executive director of Mission of Hope in Cedar Rapids. The faith-based organization works with people in need, including those who are homeless.

“And this week, I became one of them,” she said. Although confident her family will recover, Reem said others are not as fortunate and they need the federal individual assistance.

“Their physical needs are not being met,” Reem said about the people Mission of Hope is feeding. “Many of them have lost their shelter. They don’t know where their clothes are.

“We’re strong,” Reem said, echoing other speakers. “We’re strong and we’re resilient Mr. President, but we are tired and we need your help.”

Trump also heard from Sen. Chuck Grassley, who the president described as “an incredible man,” and Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig about the impact on farms. About 113 million acres of crops have been damaged or destroyed, Grassley said.

Naig told Trump central and east-central Iowa cooperatives are reporting early estimates of more than 57 million bushels of licensed grain storage seriously damaged or destroyed. The co-ops estimate it will cost more than $300 million to remove, replace or repair the damaged grain storage bins.

In light of the damage done to the ethanol industry, first as COVID-19 reduced Americans’ travel, and now by the wind damage to cornfields, Sen. Joni Ernst told Trump that to allow any waivers from the Renewable Fuel Standard.

“Just dispense of those,” she said. “We just need help from the EPA to follow the intent of the law.”

“We’ll speak to them,” Trump said. “We’ll speak to them.”

State Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, stressed the importance of repairing schools that “suffered damage, catastrophic damage, in many cases, similar to a hurricane.”

“Well, we’ll take care of it, and you will make a fast recovery,” Trump said.

Hinson is challenging Democratic 1st District Rep. Abby Finkenauer, who was not invited to the meeting.

Finkenauer, who has been critical of Reynolds’ efforts, spoke to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden Monday.

Biden and Finkenauer had a brief conversation during which she asked him “to use his national platform to draw attention to the crisis in Iowa,” her campaign said in a statement. “She looks forward to engaging with anyone and everyone to bring much needed resources to our state.”

Biden’s Iowa campaign director Lauren Dillon called the Trump visit a “transparent attempts to save face” in Iowa.

“One photo-op in Iowa does not make up for four years of failed leadership,” she said.

Trump noted he is familiar with many of the counties devastated by the derecho from campaigning in the state in 2016.

“This has been a very loving area,” he said about his Iowa relationships.