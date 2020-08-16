Gov. Kim Reynolds requests expedited presidential major disaster declaration for derecho storm aid

Gov. Kim Reynolds formally requested an expedited presidential major disaster declaration Sunday evening for communities that were ravaged by the derecho storm that tore through parts of Iowa on Aug. 10.

In the request to the president, Reynolds also indicated Iowa will need an estimated $4 million from the federal government to recover from this unprecedented event.

“From cities to farms, Iowans are hurting, many still have challenges with shelter, food and power,” Reynolds said in a statement.

“Resilience is in our DNA, but we’re going to need a strong and timely federal response to support recovery efforts.”

The governor requested funding under the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Individual Assistance Program for 27 counties.

These counties are Audubon, Benton, Boone, Cass, Cedar, Clarke, Clinton, Dallas, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Iowa, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Madison, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, Tama and Washington.

Individual Assistance Program funding provides disaster-impacted homeowners and businesses with programs and services to maximize recovery, including assistance with housing, personal property replacement, medical expenses and legal services.

The application can be seen at https://governor.iowa.gov/sites/default/files/documents/Aug.%2010%2C%202020%20PresidentialDeclarationRequest.pdf.