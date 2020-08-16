Gov. Kim Reynolds requests expedited presidential major disaster declaration for derecho storm aid

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds tours the storm damage at Marion Square Park with Marion Mayor Nick AbouAssaly in Marion on Tuesd
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds tours the storm damage at Marion Square Park with Marion Mayor Nick AbouAssaly in Marion on Tuesday. Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg saw the damage from Monday’s inland hurricane as they visited communities across the state. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

05:58PM | Sun, August 16, 2020

Gov. Kim Reynolds requests expedited presidential major disaster decla ...

12:28PM | Sun, August 16, 2020

50,000 still without power in Linn, Johnson nearly week after Iowa der ...

10:20AM | Sun, August 16, 2020

Forecasters look to learn from deadly Iowa derecho

07:00AM | Sun, August 16, 2020

The benefits of yard work
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles
The Gazette

Gov. Kim Reynolds formally requested an expedited presidential major disaster declaration Sunday evening for communities that were ravaged by the derecho storm that tore through parts of Iowa on Aug. 10.

In the request to the president, Reynolds also indicated Iowa will need an estimated $4 million from the federal government to recover from this unprecedented event.

“From cities to farms, Iowans are hurting, many still have challenges with shelter, food and power,” Reynolds said in a statement.

“Resilience is in our DNA, but we’re going to need a strong and timely federal response to support recovery efforts.”

The governor requested funding under the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Individual Assistance Program for 27 counties.

These counties are Audubon, Benton, Boone, Cass, Cedar, Clarke, Clinton, Dallas, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Iowa, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Madison, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, Tama and Washington.

Individual Assistance Program funding provides disaster-impacted homeowners and businesses with programs and services to maximize recovery, including assistance with housing, personal property replacement, medical expenses and legal services.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The application can be seen at https://governor.iowa.gov/sites/default/files/documents/Aug.%2010%2C%202020%20PresidentialDeclarationRequest.pdf.

IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

05:58PM | Sun, August 16, 2020

Gov. Kim Reynolds requests expedited presidential major disaster decla ...

12:28PM | Sun, August 16, 2020

50,000 still without power in Linn, Johnson nearly week after Iowa der ...

10:20AM | Sun, August 16, 2020

Forecasters look to learn from deadly Iowa derecho
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles
The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES ...

50,000 still without power in Linn, Johnson nearly week after Iowa derecho

Forecasters look to learn from deadly Iowa derecho

The benefits of yard work

Alliant Energy again vows 'majority' of Cedar Rapids customers will have power back by Tuesday

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids loses half its tree canopy in derecho

Where to get food, water, free meals in Cedar Rapids after storm

Iowa storm updates: Cleanup, shelters, volunteering and more in Cedar Rapids area

Cedar Rapids classes could be online after derecho severely damages schools

Iowans were devastated by the derecho: Here's how you can help

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.