CORONAVIRUS

More than 27,000 Iowans filed for unemployment benefits this week

Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news
Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend updates the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center, Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, pool)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

11:00AM | Thu, April 23, 2020

Five places offering tacos for carryout or delivery

10:45AM | Thu, April 23, 2020

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Thursday, Ap ...

10:24AM | Thu, April 23, 2020

Reopening states' economies up to governors, but Grassley disagrees wi ...

10:04AM | Thu, April 23, 2020

More than 27,000 Iowans filed for unemployment benefits this week
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Iowa’s count for unemployment insurance claims last week continued to climb, with 27,912 claims filed between Sunday, April 12, and Saturday, April 18, Iowa Workforce Development said Thursday.

That tally represents fewer new claims than were filed over the past two weeks — or 46,356 last week and a peak of 67,334 the week before — but a significant increase from figures dating back at least 20 years, until Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered a number of businesses to close in halting the spread of COVID-19.

An approximate total of $48.1 million in state unemployment insurance benefits was paid to claimants over the past week.

There were 27,912 initial claims filed last week, while the number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 151,846, according to Iowa data reported by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Idled workers from the following sectors made the most claims in the past week:

• Manufacturing — 5,143

• Health care and social assistance — 3,985

• Other industries, including self-employed individuals and independent contractors — 3,817

• Retail trade — 3,307

• Accommodation and food services — 2,606).

An additional total of $169.6 million was paid to 253,557 Iowans in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits, under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and. Economic Security, or CARES, Act.

And Iowa began paying Pandemic Unemployment Assistance weekly benefits to self-employed Iowans, distributing a total $6.3 million to 13,152 people this past week.

Nearly 233,000 jobless benefit claims have been filed in Iowa over the last five weeks.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

There were 4.4 million new jobless claims filed nationwide last week — down from 5.2 million claims the week before — bringing the total U.S. number of claimants to more than 26 million, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday.

The maximum amount of state unemployment benefits a laid-off Iowan who qualifies can receive varies based on how many dependents a claimant has, according to officials.

For a claimant with four dependents, the maximum is $591 per week, while for a claimant with no dependents the maximum weekly amount is $481. The $600 CARES Act aid is in addition to that.

Officials say employers or claimants in Iowa with questions can email Iowa Workforce Development at uiclaimshelp@iwd.iowa.gov or call 1-866-239-0843, though wait times are lengthy.

Also, Iowans can file claims or get more information at IowaWorkforceDevelopment.gov.

Comments: (319) 398-8366; thomas.friestad@thegazette.com

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

09:29AM | Thu, April 23, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 23: Masks available for Io ...

08:00AM | Thu, April 23, 2020

Earth Day goes virtual this year, with calls for action

07:30AM | Thu, April 23, 2020

Iowa Ombudsman calls for vigilance against child abuse, neglect
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
tfriestad

The Gazette

All articles by Thomas

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Five places offering tacos for carryout or delivery

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Thursday, April 23

Reopening states' economies up to governors, but Grassley disagrees with Georgia decision

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 23: Masks available for Iowa City Transit users

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa bars, restaurants 'on the precipice of collapse'

16-year-old shot and killed in northwest Cedar Rapids

Former Cedar Rapids podiatrist to plead guilty to prescribing unneeded painkillers, taking the pills himself

Rain, snow delay Iowa farmers planting corn

Earth Day goes virtual this year, with calls for action

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate