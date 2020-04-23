More than 27,000 Iowans filed for unemployment benefits this week

Iowa’s count for unemployment insurance claims last week continued to climb, with 27,912 claims filed between Sunday, April 12, and Saturday, April 18, Iowa Workforce Development said Thursday.

That tally represents fewer new claims than were filed over the past two weeks — or 46,356 last week and a peak of 67,334 the week before — but a significant increase from figures dating back at least 20 years, until Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered a number of businesses to close in halting the spread of COVID-19.

An approximate total of $48.1 million in state unemployment insurance benefits was paid to claimants over the past week.

There were 27,912 initial claims filed last week, while the number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 151,846, according to Iowa data reported by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Idled workers from the following sectors made the most claims in the past week:

• Manufacturing — 5,143

• Health care and social assistance — 3,985

• Other industries, including self-employed individuals and independent contractors — 3,817

• Retail trade — 3,307

• Accommodation and food services — 2,606).

An additional total of $169.6 million was paid to 253,557 Iowans in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits, under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and. Economic Security, or CARES, Act.

And Iowa began paying Pandemic Unemployment Assistance weekly benefits to self-employed Iowans, distributing a total $6.3 million to 13,152 people this past week.

Nearly 233,000 jobless benefit claims have been filed in Iowa over the last five weeks.

There were 4.4 million new jobless claims filed nationwide last week — down from 5.2 million claims the week before — bringing the total U.S. number of claimants to more than 26 million, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday.

The maximum amount of state unemployment benefits a laid-off Iowan who qualifies can receive varies based on how many dependents a claimant has, according to officials.

For a claimant with four dependents, the maximum is $591 per week, while for a claimant with no dependents the maximum weekly amount is $481. The $600 CARES Act aid is in addition to that.

Officials say employers or claimants in Iowa with questions can email Iowa Workforce Development at uiclaimshelp@iwd.iowa.gov or call 1-866-239-0843, though wait times are lengthy.

Also, Iowans can file claims or get more information at IowaWorkforceDevelopment.gov.

