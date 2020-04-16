CORONAVIRUS

Weekly jobless benefit claims in Iowa up again

Line chart: Initial Iowa unemployment insurance claims filed for week of April 5 - April 11, 2020, and previously.
DES MOINES — Iowa experienced another strong wave of unemployment insurance claims last week with 43,862 filing for benefits but the total was down from the record posted earlier this month, according to Iowa Workforce Development officials.

A total of $37,881,985.37 of unemployment insurance benefits were paid to claimants for the week from April 5-11, the department announced Thursday. Initial claims in Iowa reported by the U.S. Department of Labor stood at 46,356 – with 43,862 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa and 2,494 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims is 128,819.

The following industries had the most claims in the past week: health care and social assistance (6,789), manufacturing (6,002), retail trade (5,813), accommodation and food services (4,292), and miscellaneous industries (9,604).

IWD officials began paying CARES Act benefits this week including the additional $600 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) weekly benefit amount as well as unemployment claims for the self-employed. This week a total of $60,999,000 in benefits were paid to 93,546 Iowans.

According to federal labor officials, 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the last four weeks. Nationally, another 5.2 million workers filed for their first week of unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total number of Americans who have filed initial jobless claims to roughly 13.5 percent of the labor force, since March 14.

Overall, the last four weeks have marked the largest and most dramatic rise in claims on record since the Labor Department started tracking the data in 1967.

In Iowa, more than 222,000 jobless benefit claims have been filed in the past four weeks – a record level, including a peak of 67,334 claims for the week ending April 4.

The maximum amount of state unemployment benefits a laid-off Iowan who qualifies can receive will vary based on how many dependents a claimant has, according to officials. For a claimant with four dependents, the maximum is $591 per week; for a claimant with no dependents, the maximum weekly benefit amount is $481. The $600 in CARES Act benefits are in addition to that.

IWD officials say employers or claimants in Iowa with questions can email Iowa Workforce Development at uiclaimshelp@iwd.iowa.gov or call 1-866-239-0843. Also, Iowans can check the www.IowaWorkforceDevelopment.gov website for the specific information needed for IWD officials to answer questions.

Iowa Workforce Development does not accept paper applications for unemployment benefits.

Comments: (515) 243-7220; rod.boshart@thegazette.com

