Iowa unemployment claims continue to surge

Claims for unemployment insurance shot up again over the week of March 29 to April 4 with 67,334 filed by people who live and work in Iowa, according to Iowa Workforce Development.

The state paid out $27,565,232 in unemployment insurance benefits for the week. The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims is 92,962.

The most recent weekly filings bring the total number of claims for the past three weeks to more than 181,000. In the two previous weeks, the state received 55,963 and 58,453 claims, respectively.

The industries that showed the most claims were: health care and social assistance, 9,632; manufacturing 9,218; retail trade, 8,088; accommodation and food service, 7,123; and construction 2,696.

The maximum amount of state unemployment benefits a laid-off Iowan who qualifies can receive will vary based on how many dependents a claimant has, according to officials. For a claimant with four dependents, the maximum is $591 per week; for a claimant with no dependents, the maximum weekly benefit amount is $481.

IWD anticipates that CARES Act benefits will be paid next week including the additional $600 weekly benefit amount as well as unemployment claims for the self-employed. The $600 weekly benefits will be retroactive for claims effective March 29. Claims for the self-employed can be retroactive to Feb. 2 if there was a reduction in income or loss of employment related to the pandemic.