GreenState puts its name on new Coralville arena's fieldhouse

CORALVILLE — When it came to announcing the new name for the fieldhouse at Coralville’s new Xtream Arena, GreenState Credit Union officials were thankful the announcement could wait a few weeks.

“I don’t think anybody wanted it to be called the University of Iowa Community Credit Union Family Fieldhouse,” Jim Kelly, chief marketing officer for the credit union, joked, referencing the credit union’s former name.

“That probably would have been wrapped around the building three times with the signage on it.”

On Wednesday, a 10-year, $1.4 million naming partnership was announced with GreenState Credit Union for the fieldhouse.

The nearly 60,000-square-foot fieldhouse — part of the Xtream Arena — will be known as the GreenState Family Fieldhouse when it is completed next year.

The fieldhouse will feature five, full-size athletic courts and host a wide range of athletic events, said Josh Schamberger, president of the Iowa City/Coralville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“GreenState Family Fieldhouse will provide a much-needed, year-round, temperature-controlled space for amateur and professional youth sporting events, school dances and more adult recreational opportunities,” Schamberger said in announcing the naming rights.

The fieldhouse is anticipated to draw 250,000 visitors in its first year.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s going to be a huge attraction to this area,” Coralville Mayor John Lundell said. “It’s such a nice complement to the arena itself.”

ArenaCo, the Coralville community development corporation created to manage the arena, announced the arena’s naming partnership with Mediacom — Xtream — in January of this year.

Mediacom did not disclose how much it paid for the 10-year naming rights. Because the agreement is between ArenaCo and Mediacom, Coralville city staff said they could not provide a copy of the financial agreement.

As part of the GreenState agreement on the fieldhouse, GreenState will provide free open gym time for underserved youth and local school districts that want to use the space for sports, dances and other community events, according to a news release announcing the partnership.

GreenState also is planning to work with Coralville Parks and Recreation on using the space for programming.

Doni Thompson, owner of Eyas Gymnastics in Iowa City, said the fieldhouse will be able to host state, regional and invitational gymnastic meets and could be used to bid for USA Gymnastics events. As gymnastics events grow, they’ll eventually be able to move into the arena itself.

“This is the absolutely perfect venue for a gymnastics event,” Thompson said.

The Xtream Arena — which will seat 5,000 and host concerts and University of Iowa volleyball games, is on track to be completed in August 2020.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com