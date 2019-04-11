Business

'GreenState' Credit Union formalized as new name for University of Iowa Community Credit Union

GreenState logo
GreenState logo
By Thomas Friestad, The Gazette

Federal officials have approved a name change for Iowa’s largest credit union. The name change will take effect this summer.

The University of Iowa Community Credit Union last week received the nod from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on its application to rename itself as GreenState Credit Union, a new brand it said reflected the state’s “rolling valleys of farm ground” and “the trees that speckle our landscape.”

The name change will not affect credit union members’ account numbers, cards or checks.

Iowa lawmakers last year passed legislation forbidding credit unions from including the name of any public state university in their name.

l Comments: (319) 398-8366; thomas.friestad@thegazette.com

By Thomas Friestad, The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Ogden and Adams, Cedar Rapids Lumber merge

Bill preparing for autonomous vehicles in Iowa advances at Capitol

On stage: A look behind the scenes at Giving Tree Theater in Marion

Iowa City master plumber Jane Hagedorn has forged her own path in the trade

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Records sought in Marion woman's death after assault last summer

Dog likely caused plane crash near Monticello in 2017, NTSB says

Another drug arrest linked to Chris Bagley's death investigation

JoEllen Browning stabbed to death, preliminary autopsy report shows

Marion man convicted of breaking into man's motel room and stabbing him

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.