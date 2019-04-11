'GreenState' Credit Union formalized as new name for University of Iowa Community Credit Union

Federal officials have approved a name change for Iowa’s largest credit union. The name change will take effect this summer.

The University of Iowa Community Credit Union last week received the nod from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on its application to rename itself as GreenState Credit Union, a new brand it said reflected the state’s “rolling valleys of farm ground” and “the trees that speckle our landscape.”

The name change will not affect credit union members’ account numbers, cards or checks.

Iowa lawmakers last year passed legislation forbidding credit unions from including the name of any public state university in their name.

