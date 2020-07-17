CORONAVIRUS

What stores are requiring face masks in Iowa

In this April 6, 2020 file photo, a customer wearing a mask carries his purchases as he leaves a Target store during the coronavirus pandemic in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Target has joined a growing list of major retailers that will require customers at all their stores to wear face coverings. The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based discounter said Thursday, July 16, that the policy will go into effect Aug. 1.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
The list continues to grow of retailers requiring customers to wear masks or face shields as COVID-19 cases rise nationwide and in Iowa. Below is a list of retailers in Iowa that already or will require customers to wear masks. We'll update it as often as possible. 

For the latest coronavirus news in Iowa, plus maps and charts with the most recent data, visit our coronavirus page.

Updated Friday, June 17

List of retailers in Iowa requiring masks for customers:

Aldi, starts July 27

• Best Buy, started July 15

• Costco, started May 4

• CVS, starts July 20

• Home Depot, starting July 20

• Kohl's, starts July 20

• Lowe's, starts July 22

• Menards, started May 4

• Panera Bread, started July 15

• Sam's Club, starts July 20

• Starbucks, started July 15

• Target, starts Aug. 1

• Walgreens, starts July 20

• Walmart, starts July 20

