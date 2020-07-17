What stores are requiring face masks in Iowa

The list continues to grow of retailers requiring customers to wear masks or face shields as COVID-19 cases rise nationwide and in Iowa. Below is a list of retailers in Iowa that already or will require customers to wear masks. We'll update it as often as possible.

Updated Friday, June 17

List of retailers in Iowa requiring masks for customers:

• Aldi, starts July 27

• Best Buy, started July 15

• Costco, started May 4

• CVS, starts July 20

• Home Depot, starting July 20

• Kohl's, starts July 20

• Lowe's, starts July 22

• Menards, started May 4

• Panera Bread, started July 15

• Sam's Club, starts July 20

• Starbucks, started July 15

• Target, starts Aug. 1

• Walgreens, starts July 20

• Walmart, starts July 20