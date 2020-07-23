These are the face mask policies at Iowa casinos

Here’s how casinos in Iowa are approaching face coverings for customers.
Casinos requiring face masks
• Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort, Larchwood: Required at table games and when 6-foot distancing is not possible
• Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf
• Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo
• Prairie Flower Casino, Carter Lake
• Prairie Meadows, Altoona
• Rhythm City Casino Resort, Davenport: Required when 6-foot distancing is not possible
• Riverside Casino and Golf Resort, Riverside: Required when 6-foot distancing is not possible
• Meskwaki Bingo Casino, Tama
• Blackbird Bend Casino, Onawa
• WinnaVegas Casino Resort, Sloan
Casinos not requiring face masks
These casinos are not requiring face coverings, but they are strongly encouraging guests to wear them.
• Ameristar Casino Hotel, Council Bluffs
• Casino Queen Marquette
• Catfish Bend Casino, Burlington
• Diamond Jo Dubuque: masks offered for free
• Diamond Jo Worth, Northwood: masks offered for free
• Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City
• Harrah’s Council Bluffs
• Horseshoe Council Bluffs
• Lakeside Hotel Casino, Osceola
• Q Casino, Dubuque
• Wild Rose Casino and Resort Clinton
• Wild Rose Casino and Resort Emmetsburg
• Wild Rose Casino and Resort Jefferson