These are the face mask policies at Iowa casinos

Lisa Pon cleans surfaces at the Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. (Jessica Gallagher/Quad-City Times)
The Gazette

Here’s how casinos in Iowa are approaching face coverings for customers.

Casinos requiring face masks

• Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort, Larchwood: Required at table games and when 6-foot distancing is not possible

• Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf

• Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo

• Prairie Flower Casino, Carter Lake

• Prairie Meadows, Altoona

• Rhythm City Casino Resort, Davenport: Required when 6-foot distancing is not possible

• Riverside Casino and Golf Resort, Riverside: Required when 6-foot distancing is not possible

• Meskwaki Bingo Casino, Tama

• Blackbird Bend Casino, Onawa

• WinnaVegas Casino Resort, Sloan

Casinos not requiring face masks

These casinos are not requiring face coverings, but they are strongly encouraging guests to wear them.

• Ameristar Casino Hotel, Council Bluffs

• Casino Queen Marquette

• Catfish Bend Casino, Burlington

• Diamond Jo Dubuque: masks offered for free

• Diamond Jo Worth, Northwood: masks offered for free

• Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City

• Harrah’s Council Bluffs

• Horseshoe Council Bluffs

• Lakeside Hotel Casino, Osceola

• Q Casino, Dubuque

• Wild Rose Casino and Resort Clinton

• Wild Rose Casino and Resort Emmetsburg

• Wild Rose Casino and Resort Jefferson

