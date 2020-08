WATCH: Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks in Cedar Rapids at noon news conference

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference at noon Friday in Cedar Rapids to provide updates on storm recovery after Monday's derecho destroyed homes and cut power for thousands of residents.

We'll livestreamvideo of the news conference here when is begins at noon. It will also beposted in on Gov. Reynolds’ Facebook Page.

The news conference is being held atthe Cedar Rapids Fire Department in downtown.

Late Thursday, it was announced thatthe National Guard will come to Cedar Rapidsstarting Friday to help with recovery.

