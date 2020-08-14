WATCH: Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks in Cedar Rapids at noon news conference

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference at noon Friday in Cedar Rapids to provide updates on storm recovery after Monday's derecho destroyed homes and cut power for thousands of residents.

We'll livestream video of the news conference here when is begins at noon. It will also be posted in on Gov. Reynolds’ Facebook Page.

The news conference is being held at the Cedar Rapids Fire Department in downtown.

Late Thursday, it was announced that the National Guard will come to Cedar Rapids starting Friday to help with recovery.

