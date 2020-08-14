Where to get food and water in Cedar Rapids after storm

Here is where you can find food and water distribution sites in the Cedar Rapids area. We'll provide updates here throughout the day as we learn of new places.

Hy-Vee distributing food, water in Cedar Rapids neighborhoods

Hy-Vee semi-trailers and the Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobile will be in the Cedar Rapids area on Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobile will be providing beverages and snacks as it navigates Cedar Rapids area neighborhoods to help with recovery efforts both days. In addition, the Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobile will be making stops throughout neighborhoods allowing residents without power the ability to charge their mobile phones.

Locations will be announced on Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee Facebook pages. The Gazette will share those times here when they are available.

1 to 3 p.m., Friday: The First Avenue Hy-Vee will be grilling and handing out 1,000 free hot dogs in Cedar Rapids, 1556 First Ave NE.

11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Friday: Hy-Vee and HACAP have partnered for a contactless drive thru giveaway on at Veterans Memorial Stadium, 950 Rockford Road SW, beginning at 11 a.m. and running until 2 p.m. or until supplies last. Hy-Vee is donating $68,000 in products, which includes more than 140,000 bottles of water and a combination of more than 80,000 protein bars and granola bars.

Lunch, dinner being served daily at The ROC Center

Mercy Chefs, a faith-based, nonprofit disaster relief organization, is planning on serving 4,000 meals daily starting Friday from The ROC Center at 1202 10th St. SE in Cedar Rapids. Lunch will be served daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and dinner daily from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. They are also looking for volunteers. Sign up at mercychefs.com/volunteer.