Iowa storm updates: Latest on cleanup, outages, recovery in Cedar Rapids area, Aug. 14

Here are the latest updates on cleanup, volunteering, power outages and more in the Cedar Rapids area for Friday, Aug. 14. Gazette staff will continue to update this article as information is available throughout the day. For Thursday's updates, click here.

» WHERE TO GET FOOD/WATER: Click here for details on food and water distribution sites

» HOW TO DONATE: If you want to help Iowans, here are some places to donate

» CEDAR RAPIDS RESOURCES: Important information for residents

United Way recruiting volunteers in Linn County

Alongside Linn Area Partners Active in Disaster, United Way of East Central Iowa has activated a volunteer response center to help our neighbors during the aftermath of Monday's storms. If you are looking to volunteer, here are three ways you can sign up to help:

1. Sign up in-person at Linn County Emergency Management, located at 6301 Kirkwood Blvd SW. They are open from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

2. Sign up to volunteer online at uweci.org/volunteernow

3. Call to volunteer-- or request volunteer help-- by calling 224-406-1366

Where to get help: Storm recovery resources

211 General Assistance

Food, funding, and shelter: Dial 2-1-1, text your zip code to 899211 or visit 211iowa.org

Food Pantries

foodpantries.org/st/iowa

Financial Help

Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program

Disaster Case Management

» Note: Make sure to keep your receipts from disaster expenses (and pictures) for possible future assistance from feds.

Mental Health

If you are struggling and need to talk with someone, call 1-800-273-TALK

Linn County Emergency Management Agency

Information on shelters, debris removal and what towns in Linn County are doing to respond to the storm needs: Website

Linn County Public Health

Information on burning, road closures, safety tips with generators and food. linncounty.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1783

Iowa Department of Public Health

Disaster relief resources, including agriculture: iowa.gov/disaster-recovery-resources

Iowa Department of Human Services

Disaster assistance programs, such as food assistance replacement: dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs

Red Cross - Serving Iowa

Can provide temporary lodging and meals. Call 1-800-RED-CROSS and press 0 to speak with a representative

More resources

• Food Replacement Assistance, Disaster Assistance Grant

• County Disaster Reporting

• HACAP Disaster Assistance Page

• State Individual Disaster Assistance Grant Application

• City of Cedar Rapids cleanup/recovery information

• City of Iowa City cleanup information

• City of Coralville cleanup information

• City of North cleanup information

• MidAmerican Energy Power Outage Map

• Alliant Energy Power Outage Map

— information from ICR Iowa

Iowa City providing bags to help with cleanup

The City is offering paper yard waste bags at multiple locations around the community at no cost to assist with post-storm cleanup.

Bags are in bundles of five; please limit to one bundle per household to ensure more community members have access to bags. Bags will be available Friday while supplies last, at the following locations:

• Creekside Park shelter, 1858 7th Avenue Court

• Longfellow trail info kiosk, 1400 block of Sheridan Ave.

• Court Hill Park north shelter, 2825 Friendship St.

• Mercer Park shelter, 2701 Bradford Drive

• Broadway Street Neighborhood Center, by the shed, 2105 Broadway St.

• Highland Park, 750 Highland Ave.

• Kiwanis Park shelter, 1519 Teg Drive

• Benton Hill Park gazebo, intersection of West Benton Street and Miller Avenue

• Hunters Run Park shelter, 924 Duck Creek Drive

• North Market Park gazebo, 600 Fairchild St.

Iowa City residents who have City of Iowa City curbside garbage pick-up service may place smaller limbs, sticks and loose leaf debris in yard waste containers (City issued carts or residents’ own containers sized between 20 and 35 gallons and weighing less than 50 pounds). These items will be picked up on normal garbage days and staff will run extra routes as staffing and equipment allow.

» WHAT TO DO WITH TREE LIMBS: In Cedar Rapids and Iowa City areas

City broadcasting updates daily on local radio

City information will be broadcast daily on Z102.9 at 7:30 a.m. and WMT 600 AM at 7:10 a.m. and rebroadcast at 8:35 a.m.

Cedar Rapids curfew still in effect, transit suspended

A nightly curfew continues to be in place in Cedar Rapids from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., though it does not apply to people traveling to and from work. City transit service is also suspended indefinitely.