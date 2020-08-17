Iowa storm updates: Latest news on recovery, shelters and more, Aug. 17

Here is the latest news on recovery efforts, cleanup, shelters opening and more in the Cedar Rapids area for Aug. 17, 2020. The Gazette staff will update this with new information as it becomes available.

» WHERE TO FIND FOOD AND WATER: List of distribution sites and free meals being served

» HOW TO HELP: Where to donate to help storm victims

» MORE RESOURCES: For residents affected by the storm, including tree removal help

City of Cedar Rapids holding news conference at 11:30 a.m.

Cedar Rapids leaders are holding a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Monday to provide updates on ongoing storm recovery efforts.

The Gazette will livestream video when it goes live. Click here to watch.

The news conference will also be available on radio stations WMT 600 AM and KZIA 102.9 FM.

The city plans to hold daily news conferences this week, at 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, from the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, 713 First Ave. SE. The Gazette plans to livestream video of those news conferences each day.

Gov. Kim Reynolds speaking in Cedar Rapids at 4 p.m.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will be in the Cedar Rapids area at 4 p.m. Monday. Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Pete Gaynor will be with her. The Gazette will provide more information as it becomes available.

President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration on Monday, which will provide to critical resources needed to rebuild and recover, according to a news release from the White House. Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday morning that he may visit Iowa as soon as Monday.

Neighborhood Resource Centers open in Cedar Rapids

Starting Monday, Aug. 17, Neighborhood Resource Centers will be set up at five sites throughout Cedar Rapids to consolidate resident services. Locations include:

• Ladd Library, 3750 Williams Blvd SW

• Northwest Recreation Center parking lot, 1340 11th St. NW

• St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 1340 Third Ave. SE

• ROC Center, 1202 10th St. SE

• Taylor Elementary School, 720 Seventh Ave. SW

The centers will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and be staffed with city employees and volunteers. Initially, the sites will provide food and daily updates on services for residents. Additional resources will continue to be added including supplies for clean-up, and legal and mental health assistance.

The sites are coordinated by Linn Area Partners Active in Disaster organizations. Services will transition as additional resident needs are assessed.

Charging stations and internet access in Cedar Rapids

Locations will open according to the schedule below until electrical power in Cedar Rapids has been restored:

• U.S. Cellular Center Arena (370 First Ave. NE): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Enter the arena off First Avenue near the Fourth Street railroad tracks. Masks are required for everyone inside the arena, and individual charging stations are social-distanced.

• Downtown Public Library (450 Fifth Ave. SE): 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday. Connections will be available outside of the library's main entrance.

City transit service resumes

City transit service resumed Monday, Aug. 17. Buses may be delayed. Find your bus using the bus tracker: ridecrt.com

Locations for charging medical devices in Cedar Rapids

The following locations in Cedar Rapids are open for residents that need a place to charge medical equipment or need a day shelter. Please note that medical supplies are not available at these locations. These locations are available daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

• Downtown Public Library (Fifth Avenue and Fifth Street in the parking lot)

• Twin Pines Golf Course (parking lot, 3800 42nd St. NE)

• Northwest Recreation Center (parking lot), 1340 11th St. NW)

• Shores Event Center (Corner of F Avenue and 16th Street NE in the back parking lot)

Day shelters in Cedar Rapids, surrounding areas

These locations are available during the daytime for residents in need:

• Cedar Rapids: Veritas Church, 509 Third St. SE. (Hours will be listed when known)

• Center Point: Anderson Public Library, 720 Main St. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday.



• Hiawatha: City of Hiawatha Community Center: 101 Emmons St. 7:30 a .m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday.

• Robins: City of Robins Community Center: 265 S. Second St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

• Springville: City of Springville City Hall: 304 Broadway St. 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

• Coggon: Coggon Old Fire Station: 112 Second St. S. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. No air conditioning.

• Palo: City of Palo Community Center: 2800 Hollenbeck Road. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Also an overnight shelter.

Overnight shelters in Cedar Rapids area

The American Red Cross has opened an overnight shelters. Individuals and families who have been impacted by the storm and power outages are welcome to the shelter where Red Cross volunteers are on hand to assist. Protocols are in place to ensure social distancing and additional steps are taken to maintain a safe environment in the shelter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 50 Second Ave. Bridge

• Palo Community Center, 2800 Hollenbeck Road.

Anyone in need of assistance can call 1-800-RED-CROSS and select option “4,” then option “2,” then option “2” again, and provide information on their location so appropriate services can be arranged.

Download the Red Cross Emergency App for shelter information and to get instant access to information and resources. The app is free and can be downloaded in app stores by searching for “American Red Cross” or going to redcross.org/apps.