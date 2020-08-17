Trump plans visit Tuesday to Cedar Rapids in wake of derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS — President Donald Trump will travel Tuesday to Cedar Rapids and meet with Gov. Kim Reynolds to discuss efforts for responding to the Aug. 10 derecho that hit Iowa, a White House official confirmed Monday.

Details of the visit have not been disclosed yet.

The official said the president also will meet with state and local officials, along with Iowans affected by the storm.

“President Trump is committed to supporting Iowa’s communities and farms as we begin to restore, rebuild and revitalize those communities impacted by this tragic natural disaster,” the White House said in a statement.

Earlier Monday. Trump signed an emergency declaration for Iowa in response to a request the state made for at least $4 billion in federal aid.

In remarks on the White House lawn before departing for a previously scheduled trip to Wisconsin and Minnesota, Trump told reporters that “we may do a surprise visit. We’ll make it — I’ll say this: a surprise visit to Iowa,” the president said. “If we can get it in, we’re going to do that. But the very important thing is that we approved the emergency declaration for Iowa. So they’re in good shape. They’re — they’re working as we speak. Also, FEMA is in Iowa now, full force, and helping them greatly.”

Rod Boshart and James Q. Lynch of The Gazette Des Moines Bureau contributed.