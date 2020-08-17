IOWA DERECHO 2020

Trump plans visit Tuesday to Cedar Rapids in wake of derecho

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Drake University, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa.
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Drake University, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

02:02PM | Mon, August 17, 2020

With months of tree debris collection ahead, Cedar Rapids plans to mak ...

01:50PM | Mon, August 17, 2020

Trump plans visit Tuesday to Cedar Rapids in wake of derecho

12:51PM | Mon, August 17, 2020

Need shelter after the Iowa derecho? Here's where to find it.

11:19AM | Mon, August 17, 2020

Donald Trump signs Iowa derecho disaster declaration
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles
Gazette staff

CEDAR RAPIDS — President Donald Trump will travel Tuesday to Cedar Rapids and meet with Gov. Kim Reynolds to discuss efforts for responding to the Aug. 10 derecho that hit Iowa, a White House official confirmed Monday.

Details of the visit have not been disclosed yet.

The official said the president also will meet with state and local officials, along with Iowans affected by the storm.

“President Trump is committed to supporting Iowa’s communities and farms as we begin to restore, rebuild and revitalize those communities impacted by this tragic natural disaster,” the White House said in a statement.

Earlier Monday. Trump signed an emergency declaration for Iowa in response to a request the state made for at least $4 billion in federal aid.

In remarks on the White House lawn before departing for a previously scheduled trip to Wisconsin and Minnesota, Trump told reporters that “we may do a surprise visit. We’ll make it — I’ll say this: a surprise visit to Iowa,” the president said. “If we can get it in, we’re going to do that. But the very important thing is that we approved the emergency declaration for Iowa. So they’re in good shape. They’re — they’re working as we speak. Also, FEMA is in Iowa now, full force, and helping them greatly.”

Rod Boshart and James Q. Lynch of The Gazette Des Moines Bureau contributed.

IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

02:02PM | Mon, August 17, 2020

With months of tree debris collection ahead, Cedar Rapids plans to mak ...

01:50PM | Mon, August 17, 2020

Trump plans visit Tuesday to Cedar Rapids in wake of derecho

12:51PM | Mon, August 17, 2020

Need shelter after the Iowa derecho? Here's where to find it.

View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles
Gazette staff

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES ...

Need shelter after the Iowa derecho? Here's where to find it.

Donald Trump signs Iowa derecho disaster declaration

Trump visit to storm-damaged Iowa would be helpful, Sen. Chuck Grassley

Watch: Cedar Rapids officials hold news conference at 11:30 a.m.

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Where to get food, water, free meals in Cedar Rapids after storm

Iowa needs at least $4B in federal aid, governor says after last week's derecho

Iowans were devastated by the derecho: Here's how you can help

Iowa storm updates: Latest news on recovery, shelters and more, Aug. 17

Iowa State begins unprecedented fall semester after typical weekend partying

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.