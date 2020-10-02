Attorneys vote to retain 6th district judges up for retention this year

CEDAR RAPIDS — Attorneys in the 6th Judicial District have voted to keep all seven district court judges on the bench who face a retention vote this year in the Iowa State Bar Association’s annual review.

The seven are district judges Jason Besler, Mary Chicchelly and Fae Hoover, and associate district judges Cynthia Finley, Angie Johnson, Casey Jones and Russell Keast.

Overall, there are 87 district and eight appellate judges, including Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen, across the state in the eight judicial districts up for retention this year, according to the 2020 Judicial Performance Review. All the judges were deemed qualified to remain judges by attorneys.

Judicial Performance by Gazetteonline on Scribd

The bar association’s evaluation is conducted every six years to provide voters with information about the judges up for retention on the Nov. 3 ballot. The evaluation was released this week.

Any attorney is eligible to evaluate a judge if he or she has appeared before that judge on a frequent basis.

The judges’ ratings are based on eight questions regarding their professional competence: Knowledge and application of law; perception of factual issues; attentiveness to evidence and arguments; temperament and demeanor; clarity and quality of written opinions; and promptness of rulings and decisions.

Attorneys also rate them on other questions related to their demeanor such as does the judge avoid undue personal observations or criticisms of litigants, judges, and lawyers from the bench or in written orders; deal with pro se — or nonlawyer litigants and litigation fairly and effectively; and treats people equally regardless of race, gender, age, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, socio-economic status, or disability and demonstrates an awareness of the influence of implicit bias.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Voters can also review the judges’ biographies, which include where they grew up, their marital status and number of children they have, along with their education and professional experience.

The judges are rated from 1 to 5 — 1 is “very poor” and 5 is “excellent,” and the demeanor-related questions are rated from 1 to 5 — 1 is “strongly disagree” and 5 is “strongly agree,” according to the evaluation.

In reviewing past evaluations, it’s rare that a judge rates as excellent. Many rate between 4.10 — 4.80, which is “good”- meaning performance is above average.

The overall retention percentage usually ranges between 90 and 100 but some earned a lower percentage. The number of attorneys who respond to the review varies on each judge, so that could also affect the score. Some may have 60 or less attorneys rate them and others could have 180 or more.

Among the highest ratings for the 6th district judges were Johnson with 4.86 and Finley also had 4.80 for treats people equally regardless of race, gender, age, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, socio economic status and demonstrates awareness of the influence of implicit bias.

Jones had 4.77 for temperament and demeanor and Hoover had 4.77 of being courteous and patient with litigants, lawyers and court personnel.

All the judges received a retention percentage of 94 to 100, according to the evaluation. Keast received 100 percent with 133 lawyers rating him. The next highest was Johnson with 98 percent from 131 lawyers. And Chicchelly had the most attorneys — 160 — rate her at 94 percent.

This is will be the first time Besler faces a retention vote since his appointment in June 2018 was challenged last year by democratic lawyers who argued Gov. Kim Reynolds didn’t meet the 30-day deadline to appoint Besler and therefore, Besler was “unlawfully holding office,”

Questions about the appointed surfaces when Besler told The Gazette he wasn’t contacted by Reynolds about his appointment until June 25, 2018 four days past the deadline.

The 6th Judicial District Nominating Commission selected Besler and Ellen Ramsey-Kacena on May 21. The governor then had 30 days to appoint, according to Iowa law.

Reynolds, in a June 25 news release, said she made the appointment June 21. But Besler, 6th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Grady and the Iowa Supreme Court were not told until June 25.

Fifth Judicial District Judge Robert Hanson ruled in April 2019 that Reynolds met the 30-day deadline and denied the petition to challenge in Johnson County District Court.

Hanson, in his ruling, said Besler’s appointment was effective at the time Reynolds decided to appoint him on or before June 21, 2018, when she “verbally communicated her decision to her chief of staff and therefore was within the 30-day” deadline required by the Iowa Constitution.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com