Bond Shymansky paid player's rent, fired Iowa volleyball coach says in statement

Bond Shymansky, fired Wednesday as University of Iowa’s head volleyball coach, said the NCAA violation he committed was paying a player’s rent in the summer of 2017.

Shymansky released a statement Thursday through Des Moines law firm Hartung Schroeder intended to “shed light on the details and end any wild speculation.”

The UI on Wednesday announced Shymansky was terminated for providing an “impermissible benefit” to a student-athlete to get her to come to Iowa, a Level 1 or Level 2 NCAA violation. But the UI didn’t say what benefit the player received, the value or whether anyone else at the UI knew about it.

Shymansky said Thursday he helped a player cover “unanticipated summer expenses” in 2017. He did not say how much money he gave the student-athlete.

“She came to Iowa City expecting to be on full scholarship,” Shymansky said in the statement, without naming the student-athlete. “But when that status changed, she had nowhere else to turn.”

Shymansky apologized, acknowledging he erred in this case and broke one of the UI Athletic Department’s goals to “do it right.”

“I am prepared to accept whatever sanction is deemed appropriate by the NCAA,” he said.

Shymansky said he has cooperated with the UI over the past month by keeping quiet about the case. The UI announced May 20 Shymansky would be on a paid 30-day leave as the UI hired an outside lawyer to investigate a May 1 report of an NCAA violation. The probe concluded this week and the UI reported the alleged violation to the NCAA, which now will do its own investigation.

Shymansky, an Iowa native and UI graduate, said he wishes to stay part of the community.

Iowa athletics director Gary Barta announced Wednesday Vicki Brown, who has been interim head coach since May 20, would remain in that position for the 2019-2020 volleyball season.

“I know big things are in store for Coach Brown and the rest of the exceptional young women in our volleyball program,” he said.

The NCAA’s Committee on Infractions issued findings of major violations in 114 cases from January 2006 to December 2015, according to a 2016 analysis by Inside Higher Ed. More than half the institutions in the Power Five athletics conferences, which includes the Big Ten and Big 12, committed major violations during that period, Inside Higher Ed found.

The NCAA levied fines in 34 cases and barred schools from competition in 20 cases. Other possible penalties include scholarship reductions, reduced budgets and vacated wins.

The NCAA also can penalize coaches even after they leave an institution. A show-cause penalty is an administrative punishment that stays in effect for a specified period of time and could be transferred to any other NCAA-member school that hires the coach.

