Iowa Hawkeyes

Gary Barta: Iowa volleyball coach Bond Shymansky's NCAA violations are 'significant'

Shymansky placed on 30-day paid administrative leave

Iowa volleyball coach Bond Shymansky was placed on a 30-day paid administrative leave. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Iowa volleyball coach Bond Shymansky was placed on a 30-day paid administrative leave. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — Citing “significant” and “serious” NCAA violations, University of Iowa Athletics Director Gary Barta announced Monday volleyball coach Bond Shymansky has been placed on a 30-day paid administrative leave.

“It’s a difficult day,” Barta said in a news conference Monday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. “There are a lot of emotions ... anger, sadness.

“(Our motto is) Win, Graduate, Do It Right. Clearly in this case, (Shymansky) came up short in ‘Do It Right.’”

An Iowa City native and an Iowa graduate, Shymansky was named the Iowa head coach in 2014. His contract runs through 2022.

The Hawkeyes are 78-82 in five seasons under his watch, including 15-16 last season.

Vicki Brown, who has served as an assistant for the last two seasons, will serve as interim head coach through the next 30 days.

“I am confident that no other staff members and no student-athletes are involved,” Barta said.

According to Barta, a “former student-athlete” came forward May 1, alleging Shymansky had violated NCAA rules. Two days later, conversations began with a law firm to conduct an external investigation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

That work began May 6 and is ongoing, and Barta said the university “will cooperate fully” with the NCAA.

Barta said he could not share if the violations are related to recruiting, or money, or anything else.

He said law enforcement is not involved.

The administrative leave, Barta said, “is consistent to Bond’s contract.” He did not speculate what will come after the 30-day period.

Shymansky was not present at the news conference.

l Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

MORE Iowa Hawkeyes ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa football look ahead: Miami (Ohio) needs a QB, but it should have a defense

Iowa, Iowa State football joined by Auburn, Rutgers, Rockets in Twitter limbo

Iowa places volleyball coach Bond Shymansky on administrative leave

Iowa baseball swept by Maryland, falls to No. 8-seed in Big Ten tournament

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

CRPD seeking 3 persons of interest related to smoke shop homicides

Dressbarn stores to close, including 10 in Iowa

'For the People Act' deserves debate

Cedar Rapids woman faces burglary charges after apartment incidents blocks apart

Kentucky U.S. Sen. McConnell introduces bill making the legal smoking age 21

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.