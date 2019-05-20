Gary Barta: Iowa volleyball coach Bond Shymansky's NCAA violations are 'significant'

IOWA CITY — Citing “significant” and “serious” NCAA violations, University of Iowa Athletics Director Gary Barta announced Monday volleyball coach Bond Shymansky has been placed on a 30-day paid administrative leave.

“It’s a difficult day,” Barta said in a news conference Monday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. “There are a lot of emotions ... anger, sadness.

“(Our motto is) Win, Graduate, Do It Right. Clearly in this case, (Shymansky) came up short in ‘Do It Right.’”

An Iowa City native and an Iowa graduate, Shymansky was named the Iowa head coach in 2014. His contract runs through 2022.

The Hawkeyes are 78-82 in five seasons under his watch, including 15-16 last season.

Vicki Brown, who has served as an assistant for the last two seasons, will serve as interim head coach through the next 30 days.

“I am confident that no other staff members and no student-athletes are involved,” Barta said.

According to Barta, a “former student-athlete” came forward May 1, alleging Shymansky had violated NCAA rules. Two days later, conversations began with a law firm to conduct an external investigation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

That work began May 6 and is ongoing, and Barta said the university “will cooperate fully” with the NCAA.

Barta said he could not share if the violations are related to recruiting, or money, or anything else.

He said law enforcement is not involved.

The administrative leave, Barta said, “is consistent to Bond’s contract.” He did not speculate what will come after the 30-day period.

Shymansky was not present at the news conference.

l Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com