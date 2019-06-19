Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa volleyball coach Bond Shymansky fired due to NCAA violation

Shymansky found to have provided 'an impermissible benefit to a prospective student-athlete'

Iowa announced Wednesday it has fired head volleyball coach Bond Shymansky. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Iowa announced Wednesday it has fired head volleyball coach Bond Shymansky. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
The Gazette

University of Iowa volleyball coach Bond Shymansky has been fired due to “a major violation of NCAA rules,” Iowa athletics director Gary Barta announced Wednesday.

An independent investigation by an outside law firm determined Shymansky “intentionally provided an impermissible benefit to a prospective student-athlete, who went on to compete for the UI volleyball program and is now a former student-athlete,” according to a relase from Iowa.

Shymansky was placed on 30-day paid administrative leave on May 20.

“We take NCAA violations very seriously, and have acted in a fair and decisive manner,” Barta said in the release. “We will continue to work with the NCAA in regard to our self-report to reach a conclusion in this matter as swiftly as possible.”

The Hawkeyes were 78-82 in five seasons under Shymansky, including 15-16 last season.

Associate head coach Vicki Brown will continue as interim head coach this season.

“I am confident that no other staff members and no student-athletes are involved,” Barta said during a May 20 press conference.

According to Barta, a “former student-athlete” came forward May 1, alleging Shymansky had violated NCAA rules. Two days later, conversations began with a law firm to conduct the investigation.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Iowa Hawkeyes ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa football's most-interesting 2019 games: No. 12 Miami (Ohio)

Iowa football schedule 2019: Early look at opponents, point spread predictions and more

Oliver Martin's first steps with Iowa football

For Iowa's A.J. Epenesa, knowledge is power

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa won't follow stricter federal standard for beach water quality

B-17's visit to Cedar Rapids elicits nostalgia and awe

Man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts wants to delay upcoming hearing and trial

Cedar Rapids finds curbing violence at after-hours clubs not easy

Tornadoes damage homes in southeast Iowa

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.