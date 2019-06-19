Iowa volleyball coach Bond Shymansky fired due to NCAA violation

University of Iowa volleyball coach Bond Shymansky has been fired due to “a major violation of NCAA rules,” Iowa athletics director Gary Barta announced Wednesday.

An independent investigation by an outside law firm determined Shymansky “intentionally provided an impermissible benefit to a prospective student-athlete, who went on to compete for the UI volleyball program and is now a former student-athlete,” according to a relase from Iowa.

Shymansky was placed on 30-day paid administrative leave on May 20.

“We take NCAA violations very seriously, and have acted in a fair and decisive manner,” Barta said in the release. “We will continue to work with the NCAA in regard to our self-report to reach a conclusion in this matter as swiftly as possible.”

The Hawkeyes were 78-82 in five seasons under Shymansky, including 15-16 last season.

Associate head coach Vicki Brown will continue as interim head coach this season.

“I am confident that no other staff members and no student-athletes are involved,” Barta said during a May 20 press conference.

According to Barta, a “former student-athlete” came forward May 1, alleging Shymansky had violated NCAA rules. Two days later, conversations began with a law firm to conduct the investigation.